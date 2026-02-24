Live post-blizzard updates: Mass. begins cleanup after historic snowfall in New England

DEDHAM, Mass. — Southern New England, including Massachusetts, got hit by a powerful nor’easter that brought heavy snow and blizzard conditions, leaving many communities in the dark.

By Monday morning, blizzard criteria were met in many communities, including Boston. Rhode Island’s TF Green Airport broke a snowfall record set in the Blizzard of 1978.

More than three feet of snow buried some local communities.

Strong wind gusts, coupled with the heavy, wet snow, caused widespread power outages, leaving hundreds of thousands in the dark. Roads across the region were also impassable, especially across the South Coast and Cape Cod.

Schools across the state were forced to call off classes for Tuesday.

Follow below for live updates as this storm develops:

Tuesday, 7:45 a.m.

We’ve updated our snow totals list from yesterday’s monster blizzard. Three feet of snow buried some communities.

Tuesday, 5 a.m.

The MBTA announces that the Commuter Rail will be operating on a storm schedule today due to the snowstorm.

❗ ❄️ The Commuter Rail will be operating on a storm schedule, today due to the snowstorm.



📅 Trains will be reduced due to the weather. Please take a look at the schedules on https://t.co/AW0Ike8PZD. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) February 24, 2026

Tuesday, 4:30 a.m.

The Massachusetts National Guard is activated and is providing up to 350 service members to support interagency partners responding to this winter storm.

Mass. National Guard (Mass. National Guard)

Tuesday, 12 a.m.

Eversource is bringing in crews from outside of Massachusetts as part of a ‘multi-day’ power restoration effort."

Eversource bringing in crews from outside Mass. as part of ‘multi-day’ restoration effort https://t.co/hfODWB0e6e — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 24, 2026

Monday, 9:20 p.m.

Eastham Police Chief Adam Bohannon announces that “100% of the town is without power,” as a result of heavy tree and electrical grid damage sustained from the storm.

Bohannon went on to add that due to the dangerous road conditions and the harsh weather, Eversource will not be able to work on restoration.

“If you are in need of emergency sheltering, we have opened the Eastham Public Library as a secondary shelter. Nauset Regional High School is experiencing some heating issues and has reached its capacity for the night. If you cannot provide your own transportation to the library, please contact the Eastham Police Department at 508-255-0551. The shelter should be a last resort. Please consider staying with a neighbor or friend that might have a generator.”

Monday, 7:45 p.m.

The blizzard warning has been dropped for all of Massachusetts by the National Weather Service.

8PM Weather Alerts 2/23/26

Monday, 6:45 p.m.

MassDOT has lifted travel restrictions on trucks for points north of I-90 from the New York border to I-495 in Hopkinton, and points west of, and including I-495 from the New Hampshire border to Hopkinton.

The travel ban in Bristol, Plymouth, Dukes, and Barnstable counties remains in effect.

Monday, 6:05 p.m.

Hours after signing an executive order placing an immediate ban on non-essential motor vehicle travel in Bristol, Plymouth, and Barnstable counties, Governor Healey lifted the state of emergency for western Massachusetts: Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.

Healey added that she activated another 150 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to assist with the response and urged Bay State workplaces to allow their employees to work remotely Tuesday.

“While the worst of the storm is behind us and much of the state is turning to shoveling out, conditions remain severe and dangerous across Southeastern Massachusetts,” said Governor Healey. “We need everyone to stay off the roads for their own safety and to allow our crews to do their work – especially in Bristol, Plymouth, and Barnstable counties and on the Vineyard. We will also have additional members of the National Guard assisting municipalities with snow and debris removal, transportation, non-fire related emergency responses, rescues and any other needs. It will take some time for crews to address snow removal and power outages, so we urge everyone to remain cautious and patient while we work to get things back to normal.”

Monday, 5:55 p.m.

Power crews from Wisconsin have been spotted in Plymouth, where thousands of residents are in the dark.

Seeing power crews with Wisconsin plates arriving in #Plymouth



Other regions are coming to MA to help restore power from this #Blizzard @boston25 — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 23, 2026

Monday, 5:50 p.m.

We’ve updated our town-by-town snow totals list. Some communities are eclipsing 30 inches!

UPDATED town-by-town nor’easter totals: How much snow has fallen in Mass. so far? https://t.co/rFycM46iXx pic.twitter.com/URrUBn9509 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 23, 2026

Monday, 5:45 p.m.

A hospital in Providence helped welcome newborn twins into the world during the historic blizzard.

Liliana and Amelia were born this morning, during the height of the storm, at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence.



📷Credit Care New Englandhttps://t.co/fbJ85O5G8H pic.twitter.com/auQxHBIyE4 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 23, 2026

Monday, 5:30 p.m.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing that snow removal equipment is being redeployed to the South Coast to support municipalities as they respond to heavy snowfall and dangerous road conditions.

Motorists across the state should expect a reduced level of service, including lane closures, on highways for a prolonged period of time as crews work to clear the roadways.

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

Mayor Michelle Wu announces that Boston Public Schools will be closed again on Tuesday. The city’s snow emergency and parking ban will also remain in effect until at least 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Due to the ongoing snow emergency and continued snow removal in the City of Boston, all Boston Public Schools will remain closed through Tuesday, February 24, and school is cancelled for the day. pic.twitter.com/FqnmM8NSSH — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) February 23, 2026

Monday, 4:40 p.m.

Many Massachusetts schools will be closed again on Tuesday. See an updated list.

ANOTHER SNOW DAY: Many Massachusetts schools will be closed again on Tuesday as today's nor'easter continues to dump heavy snow across the region. https://t.co/Kc7MIJjGB0 pic.twitter.com/7ns0kwggQv — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 23, 2026

Monday, 4:15 p.m.

A plow truck crash has ripped down utility poles in Wellesley, prompting a large emergency response.

Monday, 4:10 p.m.

Boston 25 Meterologist Tucker Antico says the blizzard is making its final pivot, ensuring “several hours” of additional snowfall before it clears out of New England.

Our blizzard is making its final pivot, which ensures several hours of additional snowfall across eastern MA.



Highest amounts from here on out remain over SEMA and also spread over Cape Ann. pic.twitter.com/Ehy8hwz0xK — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) February 23, 2026

Monday, 3:50 p.m.

The National Guard is helping several disabled vehicles stranded at I-495 and Route 24, Massachusetts State Police announced.

National Guard helping several disabled vehicles stranded at I-495 and Route 24 in Mass., state police say https://t.co/AUkctuxYlb — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 23, 2026

Monday, 3:30 p.m.

Governor Maura Healey has signed an executive order placing an immediate ban on non-essential motor vehicle travel in Bristol, Plymouth, and Barnstable counties, where residents were facing widespread power outages, and vehicles were abandoned on highways.

BREAKING: Governor Healey has signed an executive order placing an immediate ban on non-essential motor vehicle travel in three Massachusetts counties, warning the public, "THIS IS AS BAD AS I'VE SEEN IT."https://t.co/FgUr53rGIz pic.twitter.com/zXYmrIgHEt — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 23, 2026

Monday, 3 p.m.

Gov. Maura Healey and state officials are providing an update on the powerful nor’easter.

Monday, 2:45 p.m.

Snowfall this season in Boston has reached 57.7 inches.

OFFICIAL: It's a "snowy" winter in Boston, MA! ❄️



14.4" & counting has been measured at Logan AP (1:00pm), which brings the season total to 57.7"!



This will be the snowiest winter since the record-holding 2014-15 at day's end. — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) February 23, 2026

Monday, 1:50 p.m.

Market Basket closes most of its stores early due to the nor’easter.

The grocery chain took to social media and said, “Due to the severe weather today, and for the safety of our associates and customers, the majority of Market Basket stores will be closing at noon.”https://t.co/hJYqmRWPCT pic.twitter.com/4FRLfD5vt6 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 23, 2026

Monday, 1:45 p.m.

TF Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island, has received 32.8 inches of snow, breaking a record set in 1978.

🚨 Blizzard of '78 DETHRONED in Providence, RI



Official number is 32" and counting. Averaged 2.33"/hr over 13 hours today!!! Blizzard of '78 dropped 28.6" on the city.



Widespread 2-3+ FEET will be on the ground across much of RI and SEMA. Just INSANE stuff! — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) February 23, 2026

Monday, 1:20 p.m.

The Duxbury Police Department urges residents to stay off the roads, noting officers have been rescuing drivers stuck in deep snow.

“Current road conditions across Duxbury are extremely hazardous — many roads are completely impassable due to heavy accumulation, drifting snow, whiteout visibility, and high winds," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Duxbury (Duxbury police)

Monday, 1:15 p.m.

Crews in Plymouth are responding to downed power lines as whipping winds continue howl across southeastern Massachusetts.

Monday, 1:15 p.m.

Brrr! Cape Cod looks a tad chilly today.

It’s a little chilly down the Cape pic.twitter.com/YKdwqxczSD — James Cullity (@JCullityNews) February 23, 2026

Monday, 1:10 p.m.

The town of Winthrop is dealing with multiple water main breaks as the storm bears down.

Monday, 1:00 p.m.

Boston 25 Meterologist Tucker Antico calls Monday’s nor’easter, “Undeniably historic.”

I wasn’t so keen on calling this storm historic, but for some areas, the numbers coming in now may be undeniably historic. What a beast! ❄️ — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) February 23, 2026

Monday, 12:30 p.m.

The heavy snow and strong winds are taking a toll on Wellesley, where a massive tree crashed down on a home in the area of Great Plain Avenue at Fieldstone Way.

Wellesley tree falls on home (Wellesley Police Department)

Monday, 12 p.m.

Wow! It’s a wild scene in this Plymouth neighborhood, where two plows are stuck in the snow, while snowboarders prepare for some fun.

Monday, 11:45 a.m.

Travel conditions are near impossible on Cape Cod. Bourne police are warning the public of falling trees and power lines amid whiteout conditions fueled by hurricane-force winds.

Monday, 11:40 a.m.

Perfect snowball weather? Boston 25 News Anchor Gene Lavanchy weighs in.

Perfect snowball snow? Boston 25 News Anchor Gene Lavanchy has the answer. https://t.co/Xt7Bo9dmik pic.twitter.com/Crz4tRQp6P — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 23, 2026

Monday, 11:30 a.m.

Power outages in Massachusetts are nearing 300,000. Many of them are centered across southeastern communities, including Cape Cod.

Monday, 10:54 a.m.

Two feet of snow is already on the ground in some communities. See a list of town-by-town snow reports here.

Monday, 10:15 a.m.

Don’t go outside if you don’t have to!

Monday, 9:50 a.m.

A blizzard has officially been declared in Bedford, Block Island, Boston, Beverly, Chatham, Falmouth/Otis, Hyannis, Worcester, Providence, Pawtucket, Newport, Westerly, Provincetown, and Plymouth, according to the National Weather Service.

Officially a blizzard for parts of our area

[Visibility <1/4 mile, gusts 35 mph +, heavy falling or blowing snow, 3 hours or more] pic.twitter.com/qE2C2OmCg3 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 23, 2026

Monday, 9:30 a.m.

Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport has suspended all airport operations due to the storm.

⚠️ Due to the severity of winter weather conditions, Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport has temporarily suspended all airport operations.



Passengers are advised to contact their airline directly for the most up-to-date information regarding flight cancellations,… pic.twitter.com/6PTEA63lvD — Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (@IFlyRhodeIsland) February 23, 2026

Monday, 9:15 a.m.

Foxboro is nearing two feet of snow! See a list of town-by-town snow reports here.

Snowfall reports so far... pic.twitter.com/wCrPQhB0Ie — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 23, 2026

Monday, 9 a.m.

The blizzard is expected to continue for many more hours.

Monday, 8:30 a.m.

Police in New Hampshire have announced highway speed restrictions due to the storm.

Speeds have been lowered to 45 mph on the F.E. Everett Turnpike (Nashua-Concord), Route 101 (Epping to Hampton), the Spauldng Turnpike (Portsmouth to Milton) and the I-95.



If you have to drive in the winter weather, please drive carefully. pic.twitter.com/BxKkR3aakv — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 23, 2026

Monday, 8:10 a.m.

The wind is howling in Plymouth.

Monday, 7:45 a.m.

Both Boston and Cape Cod are seeing whiteout conditions.

Monday, 7 a.m.

Power outages in Massachusetts have jumped to more than 113,000.

Just crossed over 100k without power here in MA. Stay safe everyone and turn to us for the latest. We are here all day with YOU. @boston25 #Storm #BOSsnow #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/EnRVLzEDEV — Scott Tetreault (@BostonNewsMan) February 23, 2026

Power outage map as of 7 a.m.

Monday, 6:20 a.m.

Boston is getting battered by snow and fierce winds.

Snow and strong winds in Boston right now. Stay safe, everyone ❄️ @boston25 pic.twitter.com/4piMDyRLy5 — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) February 23, 2026

Monday, 6:10 a.m.

A 70 mph wind gust was reported on Nantucket.

Monday, 5:30 a.m.

Power outages continue to rise. As of 5:30 a.m., there were 40,835 customers in Massachusetts without power.

Monday, 5:10 a.m.:

Shiri Spear shares an updated hour-by-hour snowfall and wind gust forecast.

Take a look at the hour-by-hour snowfall and wind gust forecast here. STAY HOME! Whiteout, blizzard conditions are expected with power outages. pic.twitter.com/hh98g8vnSD — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 23, 2026

Sunday, 8:05 p.m.

DoorDash has announced that it will be temporarily suspending its operations due to the upcoming storm from 9 p.m. tonight until at least 12 p.m. Monday, February 23.

DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley released the following statement.

“A historic blizzard is bearing down on the Northeast. We’re suspending operations across impacted areas to keep our community safe. This is a serious storm — we’ll resume when it passes.”

Sunday, 7:52 p.m.

The snow and wind have reached Rhode Island.

Snow is already falling in Rhode Island. Blizzard of 2026 is here.



You can also hear the wind starting to pick up in the video. The first light post is LITERALLY moving. @boston25 @ShiriSpear @VickiGrafWX @tuckerweather @KevinBoston25 pic.twitter.com/YMFhFBu2TA — bella pelletiere (@Bellapell__) February 23, 2026

Sunday, 7:50 p.m.

Dana-Farber announces that all in-person visits will be closed for tomorrow.

Sunday, 6:26 p.m.

The Town of Plymouth has announced that, beginning tonight at 10 p.m. in partnership with the American Red Cross, it will be opening an emergency shelter at Plymouth North High School.

“Whether residents are experiencing a loss of heat or power, unsafe living conditions, or other storm-related challenges, the shelter is available to provide a safe and supportive environment,” the town wrote in a press release. “All disaster assistance is provided free of charge.”

Important notes to add for all visitors

No identification is required. Individuals are only asked to provide their name and where they were living prior to the disaster.

The shelter is fully accessible to individuals with disabilities.

Pets are welcome, and service animals are always permitted.

Shelter workers are available to assist guests whose pets or service animals may need food or supplies.

Sunday, 6:24 p.m.

Many local businesses are announcing closures for Monday, including the beloved Kane’s Donuts.

Due to the blizzard, we'll be closed on Monday, February 23rd at all locations. Stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/EUL1GMXWbs — Kane’s Donuts (@KanesDonuts) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 4:50 p.m.

A live look at the conditions in Atlantic City. Boston should look like this around midnight.

A live look at Boston at around midnight tonight. You know… without it being daytime, at least https://t.co/MnaAf4t5uy — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 2:16 p.m.

The MBTA has announced that ahead of tomorrow’s winter storm, there will be multiple service changes to accommodate passengers as they implement its winter-weather mitigation measures.

To see which line will be impacted, go to their website or follow their social media.

Be prepared for another round of snow:

🗨️Follow us & @MBTA_CR_Alerts

ℹ️Subscribe to T-Alerts: https://t.co/aiCsoYfwey

📱Download MBTA Go app for live vehicle tracking

❄️Check winter travel guide: https://t.co/VHCW6B5D7t

⏱️Allow extra time

⚠️Use caution accessing stops & vehicles pic.twitter.com/HTrCZ6c7IZ — MBTA (@MBTA) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 1:30 p.m.

Mass. Gov. Maura Healey has declared a state of emergency. Healey also activated the national guard, while urging remote work for Monday.

“This is one to take seriously,” Healey warned.

BREAKING: Massachusetts Gov. Healey just issued a state of emergency ahead of the powerful nor'easter, warning the public, "This is one to take seriously." https://t.co/S2E64Gwbba pic.twitter.com/kL2aHrQ76I — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 1:15 p.m.

Mass. Gov. Maura Healey is providing an update on the state’s storm preparations.

Sunday, 12:45 p.m.

MassDOT announces that truck travel restrictions will be implemented on interstate highways beginning at 5:00 p.m. and will remain in place until further notice.

The announcement stated, “During this time, truck traffic on interstate highways will be restricted from traveling on roadways, including box trucks, tractor-trailer, tandem, and special permit trucks. Truck deliveries of food, fuel, and medical supplies will not be subject to restrictions.”

Travel Advisory: Due to the storm, truck travel restrictions will be implemented on interstate highways beginning at 5:00 p.m. today, February 22, until further notice. Restrictions include box trucks, tractor trailer, tandem, and special permit trucks. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CdszkBh4QH — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 12:30 p.m.

Boston 25 Meterologist Tucker Antico says the storm is about to undergo “rapid strengthening.”

Our storm, currently around 1005mb, is about to undergo rapid strengthening.



It’s incredible how different radar and impacts will look just several hours from now. Blizzard conditions will occur for nearly 24 hours along the East Coast as it progresses. pic.twitter.com/YpcMgImebK — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 12 p.m.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announces that schools, city offices, and buildings will be closed on Monday.

The city of Boston has canceled schools and will close city offices and buildings tomorrow as a powerful nor’easter moves toward New England.https://t.co/l226J4nxC8 pic.twitter.com/U08Z1bUh2v — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 12 p.m.

National Grid announces that crews are prepared to respond to power outages during the storm.

A blizzard is expected to impact Massachusetts Sunday night through Monday, bringing heavy snow, strong wind gusts, and dangerous travel conditions. Some areas could see up to two feet of snow, with sustained winds expected to continue through Monday and poor visibility on the… pic.twitter.com/hwCsHTP86u — National Grid US (@nationalgridus) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 11:30 a.m.

School closures across the state are starting add up.

SNOW DAY! Schools across Massachusetts have announced closures for Monday due to a nor’easter that could dump up to two feet of snow. https://t.co/psXTk3PDVs pic.twitter.com/aZw3Z7pQxf — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 11:20 a.m.

The blizzard warning has been extended to cover central Massachusetts and some parts of western Massachusetts.

Blizzard Warning extended to include central and parts of western MA pic.twitter.com/7kcDwkAPs5 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

Now is the time to make preparations because driving during the storm will be nearly impossible.

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf is timing out the arrival of the storm, noting snow will start falling between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., with conditions going downhill fast overnight.

Sunday, 9:15 a.m.

Hundreds of flight cancellations have been reported at Boston’s International Logan Airport.

Over 300 flights canceled at Logan Airport ahead of storm https://t.co/qTR4YRbx37 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 8 a.m.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf reminds coastal residents that flooding will also be a concern during the storm.

We will be dealing with coastal concerns from this storm. Minor coastal flooding, rough seas, and erosion will be issues Monday. Also be aware of ice left behind from our deep freeze is still floating in harbors and could be driven ashore with strong winds and tides. pic.twitter.com/IWAbREJX2w — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 7:45 a.m.

No changes to the snow map. One to 2 feet of snow is expected across many areas.

No changes to the snow map from last night. Be prepared for 1-2 feet of snow from this storm. It will be a heavy, wet snow as well -- making it tough to shovel and adding to power outage concerns (also because of stronger wind!) pic.twitter.com/TNSBk4dYDN — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 22, 2026

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group