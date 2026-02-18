Weather Alert: Snow and rain

SNOW AND RAIN

Expect mainly cloudy skies this morning with areas of fog and a few spot showers. Rain will turn steadier this afternoon with snow mixing in by evening. Although it will struggle to stick initially, be ready for minor accumulation after sunset through about midnight. The Boston area will only see a coating-1″ but central and western MA are looking at 1-3″ where a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect.

BRIEF LULL

Sunshine will return briefly Thursday with highs in the upper 30s.

Friday morning will start dry, but unsettled weather will return in the afternoon and evening with peak snowfall expected at night. Early estimates look like 3-6″ north of the Mass Pike with 1-3″ accumulation south of the Pike. Additional light (low impact) snow may continue Saturday too.

