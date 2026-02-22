BOSTON — The city of Boston has canceled schools and will close city offices and buildings tomorrow as a powerful nor’easter moves toward New England.

Boston Public Schools will be closed, according to Mayor Michelle Wu. Central offices, BPS activities, and programs scheduled for Sunday night and Monday will also be canceled.

City hall, the library, and community centers will be closed. Online services will be available, and city workers will be working for home.

“Boston is no stranger to nor’easters, but this is going to be one,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.

There will be updates for students on Parent Square, and a BPS help line available at 617-635-8873.

A snow emergency and a parking ban is in place starting at 2 p.m. today. Do not park in BPS lots of libraries lots, or you will be towed.

There will be discounted rates for parking available.

According to the interim Chief of Streets Nick Gove, 4,300 snow violations have been issued this season and 2,800 violations for 900 vehicles were issued during the last storm, which was a record number. Space savers are available for 48 hours.

“We will enforce that rule,” Wu emphasized. “The city will be coming out to clear those out.”

“We really need your help moving cars for this storm,” said Gove. “This slows us down and prevents us from clearing to the curb.”

Trash and recycling delayed by one day only. Nighttime sweeping will also be canceled until further notice.

“Please make sure to stay inside, do not be on the roads,” said Wu. “We need everyone to just be inside, stay warm, stay safe and let the plows do their work.”

For non-related snow emergencies, call 311, if you see anyone in distress or disoriented out in the storm, please call 911 right away. Shelters are open and available.

Property owners and business owners are responsible for clearing their own sidewalks, and they have until 3 hours after the storm officially ends.

Fire, police, and EMS have also increased staffing for the next few days.

Chief of EMS James Hooley also emphasized knowing your limits when it comes to shoveling. Hear

Carbon monoxide remains a concern in these types of events. If powers out, it’s important to not use gas or and clear your exhaust pipe around the

“It’s odor less, it’s colorless, and it can overcome people pretty quickly if it’s in high concentration,” said Hooley.

“Take a breath, remember spring’s right around the corner, and everyone’s in this together. We need everyone to do their part. Please take care of your neighbors, and reach out to the city if we can support at all,” said Wu.

For updates on the storm, visit the city’s website here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

