Gov. Healey issues travel ban in 3 Massachusetts counties as blizzard causes treacherous conditions

DEDHAM, Mass. — Governor Maura Healey has signed an executive order placing an immediate ban on non-essential motor vehicle travel in three Massachusetts counties because the raging blizzard was causing treacherous road conditions.

The ban impacts travel in Bristol, Plymouth, and Barnstable counties, where hundreds of thousands were without power. Hurricane-forced wind gusts were downing trees and power lines amid the whiteout, leaving roads impassable.

The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike has also been reduced to 40 miles per hour.

“We don’t need people on the roads, who don’t need to be on the roads,” said Healey during a press conference on Monday.

The travel ban supports snow removal operations in response to the extraordinary snowfall experienced in the region during this storm so far.

Roadway conditions are currently hazardous, and this measure will enhance safety for motorists, plow operators, and first responders.

“This is a serious storm, and there are dangerous road conditions out there, especially on the South Coast. We have reports of abandoned and stuck cars on the roads, and tow trucks are having difficulty getting to them,” said Governor Healey. “While this travel ban is limited to the South Coast, we urge everyone across the state to stay off the roads for your safety and for the safety of plow drivers and emergency officials who are trying to do their jobs. Thank you to everyone who has stayed home and to those who are doing this hard work during extremely challenging conditions.”

“This is a really bad storm. I was 7 years old in the Blizzard of ’78,” said Healey. “My birthday party got cancelled.” Healey said the last travel ban was back in 2015.

Healey noted that the travel ban will be lifted when Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver determines conditions are safe.

If you violate the travel ban, you face a $500 fine. At 2 p.m. there was 250 disabled motor vehicles throughout the state, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

MassDOT is also actively redeploying equipment to the South Coast to assist municipal partners with the snowfall.

The National Guard is also still activated, and a state of emergency remains in effect.

Motorists should expect a reduced level of service on highways statewide for a prolonged period.

MEMA Director Dawn Brantley said 25 cities and towns throughout the state have declared emergencies. Places like Duxbury and Scituate are asking for the state’s help.

Resources have been focused on the hardest hit areas on the south shore, said Healey, and power restoration has been delayed as the wind continues.

“It’s got to stop snowing and the winds have got to die down,” said Healey.

Healey said she’s also reached out to officials in Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire for snow clearing equipment.

“I think a lot of people of had enough of the snow. And this is certainly a storm that puts a lot of burden on people, it puts a burden on the people out doing the plowing, the power restoration crews, and it puts a lot of burden on all of our residents too.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group