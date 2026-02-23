Local

Town-by-town nor’easter totals: How much snow has fallen in Mass. so far?

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
DEDHAM, Mass. — A monstrous nor’easter is bringing blizzard conditions to Massachusetts on Monday.

Schools across the state are closed, and hundreds of thousands of people are in the dark as the storm batters New England with heavy snow and damaging wind gusts.

Snow has been piling up fast, with parts of the region already reaching two feet of snow as of late Monday morning.

More than two feet of snow is possible for many areas before the storm winds down later this evening.

Here’s a town-by-town list of snow totals reported so far, sorted county-by-county, according to the National Weather Service:

Barnstable County

  • Brewster – 12.0 in
  • Brewster – 7.8 in
  • Brewster – 7.0 in
  • Chatham – 4.0 in
  • Chatham AP – 5.0 in
  • Harwich – 7.0 in
  • Hyannis AP – 8.0 in
  • Marstons Mills – 10.0 in
  • Sandwich – 12.0 in
  • Yarmouth – 12.0 in

Bristol County

  • Attleborough – 23.0 in
  • Dighton – 21.0 in
  • Somerset – 23.0 in
  • Somerset – 21.0 in
  • Swansea – 26.5 in
  • Taunton – 23.0 in
  • Taunton – 22.0 in

Essex County

  • Andover – 9.4 in
  • Andover – 9.4 in
  • Danvers – 8.5 in
  • Lynnfield – 8.1 in
  • Rockport – 7.5 in
  • Saugus – 6.0 in
  • Swampscott – 9.0 in

Hampden County

  • Chicopee – 7.5 in
  • Holyoke – 7.0 in
  • Southwick – 9.0 in
  • Springfield – 7.5 in

Hampshire County

  • Granby – 10.0 in
  • North Amherst – 5.2 in
  • South Hadley – 6.8 in
  • Southampton – 5.0 in

Middlesex County

  • Acton – 5.0 in
  • Ashland – 12.7 in
  • Carlisle – 8.0 in
  • Carlisle – 2.5 in
  • Chelmsford – 6.5 in
  • Concord – 8.5 in
  • Dover – 11.0 in
  • Framingham – 11.5 in
  • Lexington – 7.8 in
  • Maynard – 8.8 in
  • Pepperell – 6.8 in
  • Tewksbury – 7.8 in
  • Westford – 9.0 in
  • Lincoln – 6.8 in

Nantucket County

  • Nantucket – 4.5 in

Norfolk County

  • Braintree – 15.6 in
  • Foxborough – 21.5 in
  • Millis – 15.0 in
  • Millis – 15.0 in
  • Randolph – 12.0 in
  • Westwood – 15.0 in
  • Weymouth – 11.0 in
  • Walpole – 15.5 in

Plymouth County

  • Hanover – 18.0 in
  • Rockland – 16.2 in
  • Whitman – 17.2 in

Suffolk County

  • Chelsea – 9.5 in

Worcester County

  • Fitchburg – 9.5 in
  • Holden – 11.5 in
  • Lunenburg – 9.5 in
  • Milford – 15.0 in
  • Westborough – 10.5 in
  • Worcester – 11.0 in
  • Worcester AP – 7.1 in

This list will be updated as more totals are reported.

