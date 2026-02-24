Local

Some Mass. schools will be closed again on Wednesday after blizzard battered region

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

DEDHAM, Mass. — Some schools in Massachusetts will be closed again on Wednesday after a historic blizzard battered communities across the region, dumping three feet of snow in some places and leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

>>> See an updated list of storm closings in Mass. <<<

Communities were busy digging out on Tuesday from prolific snowfall rates. Road crews across southeastern Massachusetts were still working to clear snow-packed roads and highways.

Eversource said it was facing a “multi-day” power restoration effort in Plymouth and Barnstable counties.

To view an updated list of school and business closings in Massachusetts, click here.

RELATED:

Live blizzard aftermath updates: Mass. begins cleanup after historic snowfall in New England
Updated town-by-town totals: How much snow fell in Mass. during monster blizzard?

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read