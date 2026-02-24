Some Mass. schools will be closed again on Wednesday after blizzard battered region

DEDHAM, Mass. — Some schools in Massachusetts will be closed again on Wednesday after a historic blizzard battered communities across the region, dumping three feet of snow in some places and leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

Communities were busy digging out on Tuesday from prolific snowfall rates. Road crews across southeastern Massachusetts were still working to clear snow-packed roads and highways.

Eversource said it was facing a “multi-day” power restoration effort in Plymouth and Barnstable counties.

