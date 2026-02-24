Hundreds of thousands remain without power after powerful nor’easter moved through

Mass. — Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power after a powerful nor’easter moved through.

As of 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, more than 254,000 customers are without power, according to the MEMA outage map.

Of the outages, more than 158,000 were in Barnstable County. Plymouth County also had over 65,000 outages.

Bristol County is also reporting over 10,000 outages.

By Monday morning, blizzard criteria were met in many communities, including Boston. Rhode Island’s TF Green Airport broke a snowfall record set in the Blizzard of 1978.

More than three feet of snow buried some local communities.

Hurricane-force winds? Town-by-town list of top gusts reported in Mass. during nor’easter

Schools across the state were forced to call off classes for Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

