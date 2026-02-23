Hundreds of thousands of Mass. customers without power as nor’easter hits New England

Tens of thousands of Massachusetts customers are without power as a Monday nor’easter brings heavy wet snow and strong winds to the area.

As of 7 a.m., more than 113,859 customers were without power, according to the MEMA outage map.

Chris Laird, spokesperson for National Grid, said in a press conference on Sunday that it is “all hands on deck,” with 400 line crews pre-staged in high-impact regions, including Southeastern Massachusetts, coastal communities, and the Cape and Islands.

Hamilton, Essex, Wenham, and Scituate are the hardest hit with power outages.

Boston 25 Meteorologists say wind can get up to 70 mph in parts of southeastern Massachusetts.

