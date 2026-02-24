Updated town-by-town totals: How much snow fell in Mass. during monster blizzard?

DEDHAM, Mass. — A monstrous nor’easter brought blizzard conditions to Massachusetts late Sunday through Monday night, resulting in prolific snowfall totals.

Schools across the state closed, and hundreds of thousands of people were left in the dark as the storm battered New England with heavy snow and hurricane-force wind gusts.

Snow piled up quickly, with parts of Massachusetts getting buried by more than three feet before the blizzard quieted.

In Rhode Island, TF Green Airport broke a snowfall record set during the Blizzard of 1978, with a historic 37.9 inches of snow.

Providence had the biggest #snowstorm on record. Boston had 17.1" which was a daily record for Feb 23. Worcester has 13.9" which was a daily record too.

Here’s a town-by-town list of final snow totals, sorted county-by-county, according to the National Weather Service:

Barnstable County

3 NE Forestdale – 21.0 in

Centerville – 20.0 in

2 ENE Pocasset – 19.5 in

1 WSW Yarmouth – 15.0 in

4 W Barnstable – 14.0 in

Cotuit – 14.0 in

Sandwich – 14.0 in

2 WSW Brewster – 12.0 in

Marstons Mills – 10.0 in

2 S East Dennis – 8.5 in

2 SE Hyannis AP – 8.0 in

2 NE Brewster – 7.8 in

1 NNW East Falmouth – 7.0 in

Pocasset – 7.0 in

1 NNE Brewster – 7.0 in

Harwich – 7.0 in

Mashpee – 6.8 in

1 NE Dennis – 6.0 in

2 NE East Falmouth – 5.5 in

Chatham – 5.5 in

Chatham AP – 5.0 in

Bristol County

2 NNE Bliss Corner – 37.0 in

1 NE Somerset – 36.0 in

Dartmouth – 33.0 in

Westport – 32.0 in

3 NNW Dighton – 32.0 in

1 NNE Attleborough – 32.0 in

NWS Boston/Norton – 31.8 in

Acushnet – 31.3 in

1 ENE Berkley – 31.0 in

New Bedford – 31.0 in

2 NNW Norton – 29.2 in

Dighton – 29.0 in

1 WNW Taunton – 29.0 in

3 WNW Dighton – 27.1 in

Taunton – 27.0 in

Swansea – 26.5 in

Norton – 26.0 in

4 SE Westport – 25.0 in

1 SW North Attleborough – 25.0 in

2 W Easton – 21.5 in

5 ESE Bliss Corner – 16.0 in

2 SSW Freetown – 15.0 in

3 N Acushnet – 15.0 in

1 NNE Mansfield – 10.0 in

2 ESE New Bedford – 9.0 in

Dukes County

West Tisbury – 7.0 in

Essex County

1 ESE Gloucester – 22.0 in

2 NNE Marblehead – 16.6 in

Andover – 14.1 in

1 WNW Ipswich – 13.0 in

1 WNW Lynnfield – 11.5 in

1 ESE Danvers – 11.2 in

Rockport – 11.0 in

Newburyport – 11.0 in

2 NNW Haverhill – 9.8 in

2 SW Andover – 9.4 in

1 WNW Swampscott – 9.0 in

1 N Methuen – 9.0 in

2 SE Newburyport – 8.0 in

Saugus – 6.0 in

2 W Newburyport – 6.0 in

Franklin County

3 SSW Ashfield – 7.5 in

1 W Orange – 6.7 in

1 WSW Ashfield – 4.4 in

1 W Leverett – 4.0 in

2 WNW Colrain – 4.0 in

2 N Leyden – 3.8 in

Hampden County

Holyoke – 10.0 in

Southwick – 9.0 in

3 SW Chicopee – 8.0 in

1 SSE Ludlow – 8.0 in

3 WSW Springfield – 7.5 in

1 SE Holyoke – 7.0 in

2 SW Chicopee – 6.5 in

2 SE West Springfield – 6.0 in

1 SSE Westfield – 5.0 in

3 W West Springfield – 5.0 in

Hampshire County

1 SW Granby – 10.0 in

1 SW South Hadley – 6.8 in

Amherst – 6.8 in

1 WNW North Amherst – 5.5 in

2 SSW Southampton – 5.0 in

Middlesex County

1 NNW Malden – 20.0 in

1 NNE Winchester – 18.5 in

1 WSW Winchester – 18.2 in

1 ENE Wakefield – 18.0 in

1 NNE Stoneham – 17.5 in

2 W Winchester – 17.0 in

3 WSW Concord – 17.0 in

1 WNW Medford – 15.7 in

1 S Melrose – 15.2 in

1 N Burlington – 15.2 in

1 E Winchester – 15.0 in

2 SSE Waltham – 15.0 in

1 N Watertown – 14.0 in

Wayland – 14.0 in

1 NW Lexington – 13.5 in

Woburn – 13.0 in

1 SSE Cochituate – 13.0 in

2 S Lowell – 12.9 in

1 SE Ashland – 12.7 in

1 NW Cambridge – 12.5 in

Waltham – 12.0 in

Arlington – 11.8 in

1 E Framingham – 11.5 in

2 WNW Concord – 11.5 in

Wilmington – 11.5 in

2 WNW Dover – 11.0 in

Hopkinton – 11.0 in

Dracut – 11.0 in

2 SW Tewksbury – 10.7 in

1 NNW Sudbury – 10.6 in

Westford – 10.5 in

2 SE Littleton – 10.5 in

1 N Concord – 10.0 in

3 NW Townsend – 9.8 in

1 WNW Carlisle – 9.8 in

1 E Chelmsford – 9.5 in

1 SW Lexington – 9.5 in

1 W Watertown – 9.0 in

2 E Acton – 9.0 in

2 E Maynard – 8.8 in

1 NNE Dracut – 8.7 in

1 NNW Lincoln – 8.5 in

3 ESE Tyngsboro – 8.2 in

1 NNE Wakefield – 8.0 in

Carlisle – 8.0 in

Maynard – 8.0 in

1 ENE Lowell – 7.5 in

2 W Littleton – 7.0 in

3 ESE Acton – 6.5 in

2 W Townsend – 6.3 in

1 WNW Pepperell – 6.2 in

1 SSE Cochituate – 6.0 in

1 WSW Ashby – 5.3 in

Norfolk County

1 ESE Sharon – 32.5 in

Stoughton – 25.0 in

1 NNE Foxborough – 24.5 in

1 NE Milton – 24.1 in

1 ESE Randolph – 24.0 in

Stoughton – 23.0 in

Foxborough – 22.5 in

3 SW Milton – 22.0 in

1 NE Foxborough – 21.5 in

1 SSW Walpole – 20.5 in

Wrentham – 19.8 in

Braintree – 19.5 in

Norwood – 19.5 in

Norfolk – 19.5 in

1 SSE Millis – 19.0 in

2 ESE Holliston – 18.9 in

2 NNW Weymouth – 17.5 in

Bellingham – 17.0 in

2 N Sharon – 17.0 in

1 WSW Westwood – 16.5 in

2 SSW Norwood – 15.6 in

Millis – 15.5 in

1 N Westwood – 15.0 in

Quincy – 13.8 in

1 NW Walpole – 13.2 in

1 ENE Milton – 12.0 in

Medfield – 12.0 in

1 NNW Norwood – 12.0 in

Dover – 11.0 in

1 WSW Franklin – 9.0 in

1 SSW Wellesley – 9.0 in

Plymouth County

1 SW Kingston – 36.0 in

Lakeville – 36.0 in

North Scituate – 32.0 in

1 ESE Middleborough – 31.2 in

Bridgewater – 31.0 in

Brockton – 31.0 in

3 NNE West Wareham – 30.1 in

1 W Hanson – 30.0 in

2 NNW West Bridgewater – 30.0 in

1 WNW Pembroke – 30.0 in

Whitman – 30.0 in

2 WNW Hanover – 28.5 in

1 NW Plymouth – 28.0 in

1 SSE Abington – 26.0 in

1 E Weymouth – 26.0 in

3 WNW Kingston – 26.0 in

Pembroke – 24.0 in

Rochester – 24.0 in

Rockland – 20.7 in

1 ESE Plymouth – 20.0 in

5 N Sagamore – 18.0 in

1 NNE Scituate – 18.0 in

Hingham – 17.5 in

Suffolk County

Chelsea – 18.1 in

Logan AP – 16.9 in

1 S Brighton – 16.0 in

Beacon Hill – 14.0 in

1 NE Beacon Hill – 13.9 in

1 ESE West Roxbury – 10.6 in

West Roxbury – 10.6 in

1 NNE Dorchester – 6.0 in

Worcester County

2 SSW Harvard – 22.5 in

2 NNW Milford – 19.5 in

1 WNW Milford – 18.5 in

1 S Leominster – 18.0 in

2 NNW Milford – 15.0 in

1 NNW East Douglas – 14.5 in

1 NW Whitinsville – 14.0 in

1 SSW Clinton – 14.0 in

1 SE Paxton – 14.0 in

Worcester AP – 13.7 in

2 SW Westborough – 13.5 in

1 SSE Worcester – 13.5 in

2 E Fiskdale – 13.1 in

Barre – 13.0 in

1 N Boylston – 13.0 in

3 SW Auburn – 13.0 in

1 N Rutland – 13.0 in

1 SE Northborough – 12.6 in

1 SE Sutton – 12.0 in

1 W Holden – 11.5 in

1 ESE Boylston – 11.0 in

2 SE Leominster – 10.8 in

1 NW Sturbridge – 10.5 in

1 NW Lunenburg – 10.1 in

1 NNW Worcester AP – 10.0 in

Warren – 10.0 in

1 E Fitchburg – 9.5 in

1 NE Lunenburg – 9.5 in

Fiskdale – 8.5 in

2 WNW Warren – 7.5 in

2 SE Worcester AP – 7.1 in

1 NNE Clinton – 7.0 in

3 ENE Charlton – 6.8 in

1 NE Leominster – 6.0 in

1 WNW Sterling – 5.2 in

1 NNE Baldwinville – 5.0 in

1 NNW Royalston – 3.3 in

This list will be updated as more totals are reported.

