Eversource bringing in crews from outside Mass. as part of ‘multi-day’ restoration effort

As Massachusetts continues to dig itself out from the aftermath of Monday’s powerful nor’easter, Eversource says help is on the way from outside the Bay State.

Residents on Cape Cod, the Islands, and Plymouth and Bristol Counties were hit the hardest by Monday’s blizzard and hundreds of thousands of Bay Staters were without power late Monday night.

While Eversource says more than 1,000 crews have already helped restore power to 116,000 customers as of 10 p.m. Monday, more crews from New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, and Connecticut will arrive to help get the Bay State running again.

According to the MEMA outage map, 272,604 customers, mostly with National Grid and Eversource, were without power as of 10″30 p.m. Monday.

Of the outages, more than 155,000 were in Barnstable County. Plymouth County also had over 70,000 outages.

Eastham police said Monday night that the entire Cape Cod community was without power on Monday.

Doug Foley, Eversource’s President of Massachusetts Electric Operations, says the restoration efforts are part of a “large-scale, multi-day” operation.

“We already had resources pre-staged, but it simply wasn’t safe to start the restoration. Customers will see a massive influx of additional crews across the Cape and other coastal communities – including bucket trucks, tree crews and damage assessors, working as quickly as safely possible to bring our customers back online. Even though the storm is beginning to ease, conditions on the ground remain extremely difficult. Crews are dealing with deep snow, blocked roads, narrow access points, and downed lines that are buried and hard to see,“ Foley said. ”Working closely with our municipal partners on snow removal and access is essential to clearing blockages and reaching damage locations safely. We’re bringing in additional crews from across New England to sustain this effort, and we will be working around-the-clock until the job is done.”

Eversource reminded customers to stay clear of downed wires, which may be hidden by snow, report them immediately to 9-1-1, and use extreme caution during storm cleanup.

Eversource is expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday morning to further detail restoration efforts.

