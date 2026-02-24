New Mass. blizzard reports: Town-by-town list of the highest snow totals

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A monstrous nor’easter brought blizzard conditions to southern New England late Sunday through Monday night, resulting in prolific snowfall totals in parts of Massachusetts.

Schools across the state closed, and hundreds of thousands of people were left in the dark as the storm battered New England with heavy snow and hurricane-force wind gusts.

Snow piled up quickly, with parts of the region getting buried by more than three feet before the blizzard quieted.

In Rhode Island, TF Green Airport broke a snowfall record set during the Blizzard of 1978, with a historic 37.9 inches of snow. In Massachusetts, Fall River hit the jackpot with more than 40 inches.

The National Weather Service issued new town-by-town snow reports late Tuesday morning, giving an updated look at the highest totals in the Bay State.

See the top snowfall totals ranked highest to lowest:

Fall River - 41.0 in

Bliss Corner – 37.0 in

Somerset – 36.0 in

Kingston – 36.0 in

Lakeville – 36.0 in

Dartmouth – 33.0 in

Sharon – 32.5 in

Westport – 32.0 in

Dighton – 32.0 in

Attleborough – 32.0 in

North Scituate – 32.0 in

Norton – 31.8 in

Acushnet – 31.3 in

Middleborough – 31.2 in

Berkley – 31.0 in

New Bedford – 31.0 in

Brockton – 31.0 in

Bridgewater – 31.0 in

West Wareham – 30.1 in

Hanson – 30.0 in

West Bridgewater – 30.0 in

Pembroke – 30.0 in

Whitman – 30.0 in

Norton – 29.2 in

Dighton – 29.0 in

Taunton – 29.0 in

Hanover – 28.5 in

Westport – 28.4 in

Plymouth – 28.0 in

North Attleborough – 28.0 in

Dighton – 27.1 in

Stoughton – 26.5 in

Abington – 26.0 in

Weymouth – 26.0 in

Stoughton – 25.0 in

Foxborough – 24.5 in

Milton – 24.1 in

Mansfield – 24.0 in

Randolph – 24.0 in

Pembroke – 24.0 in

Rochester – 24.0 in

Rockland – 23.4 in

Harvard – 22.5 in

Gloucester – 22.0 in

Milton – 22.0 in

Easton – 21.5 in

Forestdale – 21.0 in

Quincy – 21.0 in

Bridgewater – 21.0 in

Andover – 21.0 in

Walpole – 20.5 in

Centerville – 20.0 in

Malden – 20.0 in

West Tisbury – 20.0 in

Wrentham – 19.8 in

Pocasset – 19.5 in

Braintree – 19.5 in

Norfolk – 19.5 in

Milford – 19.5 in

Dighton – 19.1 in

Millis – 19.0 in

Holliston – 18.9 in

Winchester – 18.5 in

Chelsea – 18.1 in

East Sandwich – 18.0 in

Wakefield – 18.0 in

Leominster – 18.0 in

Sagamore – 18.0 in

Scituate – 18.0 in

Stoneham – 17.5 in

Hingham – 17.5 in

Concord – 17.0 in

Bellingham – 17.0 in

Logan (Boston) – 16.9 in

Beacon Hill – 16.7 in

Marblehead – 16.6 in

Westwood – 16.5 in

Falmouth – 16.0 in

Brighton – 16.0 in

