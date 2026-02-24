New England college student dies from carbon monoxide poisoning in ‘tragic’ accident during blizzard

NEWPORT, RI — A New England college student tragically lost his life in the middle of Monday’s powerful blizzard

Newport Police and firefighters were called to a Bellevue Avenue parking lot around 7:30 p.m. Monday to check on a person inside their vehicle. Police say they found Joseph Boutros, a 21-year-old Salve Regina University student, unconscious inside the running car.

Police believe Boutros went to his car to charge his cell phone and didn’t notice that the exhaust pipe of his car was covered in snow.

Boutros was rushed to the Newport Hospital Emergency Room where he was pronounced deceased due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

“This tragic incident was accidental and a reminder to be vigilant to keep exhaust pipes clear of snow and debris when vehicles are idling,” Newport police said in a statement.

Rhode Island’s TF Green Airport broke a snowfall recordset in the Blizzard of 1978.

“Our community mourns this tragic loss. Our hearts ache with Joseph’s family, teammates, faculty, coaches, friends and all who loved him. May perpetual light shine upon him and may he rest in peace,” Salve Regina President Kelli Armstrong told Boston 25 in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group