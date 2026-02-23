National Guard helping several disabled vehicles stranded at I-495 and Route 24, state police say

The National Guard is among agencies working to help several disabled vehicles at the intersection of Interstate 495 and Route 24 in Massachusetts, state police said Monday afternoon.

State Police and MassDOT are also working to address “an acute area of concern” with the disabled vehicles, state police said.

“Officials will provide support by freeing the vehicles or, if this is not immediately possible, transporting the occupants to a safe location,” state police said.

Gov. Maura Healey has since signed an executive order placing an immediate ban on non-essential motor vehicle travel in three Massachusetts counties: Bristol, Plymouth, and Barnstable counties.

Anyone who violates the travel ban will face a $500 fine, officials said.

The travel ban came as numerous public safety agencies warned the public to stay off the roads amid dangerous whiteout conditions.

Multiple roads are “impassable” during blizzard conditions in some Cape Cod communities, police said Monday.

Police shared the warning as Massachusetts residents are experiencing the first blizzard in years, bringing heavy snow and powerful wind gusts to the region.

Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued across the state. It’s the first blizzard warning locally since January 2022.

“For the safety of residents and first responders, we echo the Governor’s calls to stay off the roads,” state police said. “Any travel puts yourself and first responders in unnecessary risk.”

If you need assistance on the roads, call 911, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

