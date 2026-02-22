Over 300 flights canceled at Logan Airport ahead of storm

BOSTON — Boston Logan International Airport has canceled and delayed flights ahead of Monday’s impending storm.

“Due to the forecasted storm, airlines are canceling flights on Monday and may be waving change fees. Passengers are advised to check with their airline on the status of their flight before coming to the airport,” said a spokesperson for the airport in a statement.

The storm is expected to arrive in New England late on Sunday night and last all day on Monday.

Currently, Boston Logan International Airport has 381 cancellations and 52 delays, according to Flight Aware.

The storm comes ahead of the end of the school vacation for many students. It also comes as DHS has suspended TSA PreCheck and Global Entry amid the partial government shutdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

