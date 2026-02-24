2026 Blizzard halts print edition of The Boston Globe for first time in 153 years

BOSTON — The historic blizzard of 2026 has forced The Boston Globe to suspend its print edition for the first time in the newspaper’s 153-year history.

As whiteout conditions and record snowfall blanketed the region, Globe management made the unprecedented decision to cancel Tuesday morning’s paper, citing unsafe travel and impassable roads.

“In an unprecedented decision, executives determined that the conditions during Monday’s blizzard made it impossible to print and deliver a paper Tuesday morning,” the Globe said on its website.

The paper said the powerful storm prevented staff from safely reaching its printing press in Taunton, and delivery crews were able to complete only 25 percent of their routes on Monday.

Tuesday marks the first time management has called off daily production since the Globe’s founding in 1872.

The blizzard also shattered records beyond Massachusetts.

At T. F. Green International Airport in Warwick, nearly 38 inches of snow fell, breaking a record set in 1978.

Subscribers will receive both Tuesday and Wednesday editions together on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

