Town-by-town nor’easter totals: How much snow has fallen in Mass. so far?

DEDHAM, Mass. — A monstrous nor’easter is bringing blizzard conditions to Massachusetts on Monday.

Schools across the state are closed, and hundreds of thousands of people are in the dark as the storm batters New England with heavy snow and damaging wind gusts.

Snow has been piling up fast, with parts of the region already topping a foot of snow

Up to two feet of snow is possible for many areas before the storm winds down later this evening.

Here’s a town-by-town list of snow totals reported so far, sorted county-by-county, according to the National Weather Service:

Barnstable County

Pocasset – 7.0

East Falmouth – 7.0

East Falmouth – 5.5

Brewster – 3.5 in

Bristol County

Bliss Corner – 16.0 in

Taunton – 13.0 in

Norton – 10.3 in

New Bedford – 9.0 in

Acushnet – 7.0 in

Dukes County

West Tisbury – 7.0″

Essex County

Andover – 7.6 in

Methuen – 5.0 in

Ipswich – 3.0 in

Franklin County

Ashfield – 4.4″

Leverett – 4.0″

Hampden County

Chicopee – 6.5 in

Ludlow – 5.0 in

West Springfield – 5.0 in

Westfield – 5.0 in

Holyoke – 4.8 in

Middlesex County

Cochituate – 6.0 in

Lexington – 4.4 in

Westford – 4.0 in

Watertown – 3.8 in

Pepperell – 3.0 in

Norfolk County

Westwood – 10.0 in

Millis – 9.5 in

Franklin – 9.0 in

Plymouth County

West Bridgewater – 11.5 in

Hanover – 8.0 in

North Scituate – 4.5 in

Worcester County

Sutton – 9.5 in

East Douglas – 9.0 in

Fiskdale – 8.1 in

Northborough – 7.3 in

Boylston – 6.3 in

Sterling – 5.2 in

Royalston – 3.3 in

Suffolk County

Chelsea – 6.1 in

Logan AP – 5.2 in

This list will be updated as more totals are reported.

