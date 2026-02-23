Local

Town-by-town nor’easter totals: How much snow has fallen in Mass. so far?

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
DEDHAM, Mass. — A monstrous nor’easter is bringing blizzard conditions to Massachusetts on Monday.

Schools across the state are closed, and hundreds of thousands of people are in the dark as the storm batters New England with heavy snow and damaging wind gusts.

Snow has been piling up fast, with parts of the region already topping a foot of snow

Up to two feet of snow is possible for many areas before the storm winds down later this evening.

Here’s a town-by-town list of snow totals reported so far, sorted county-by-county, according to the National Weather Service:

Barnstable County

  • Pocasset – 7.0
  • East Falmouth – 7.0
  • Brewster – 3.5 in

Bristol County

  • Bliss Corner – 16.0 in
  • Taunton – 13.0 in
  • Norton – 10.3 in
  • New Bedford – 9.0 in
  • Acushnet – 7.0 in

Dukes County

  • West Tisbury – 7.0″

Essex County

  • Andover – 7.6 in
  • Methuen – 5.0 in
  • Ipswich – 3.0 in

Franklin County

  • Ashfield – 4.4″
  • Leverett – 4.0″

Hampden County

  • Chicopee – 6.5 in
  • Ludlow – 5.0 in
  • West Springfield – 5.0 in
  • Westfield – 5.0 in
  • Holyoke – 4.8 in

Middlesex County

  • Cochituate – 6.0 in
  • Lexington – 4.4 in
  • Westford – 4.0 in
  • Watertown – 3.8 in
  • Pepperell – 3.0 in

Norfolk County

  • Westwood – 10.0 in
  • Millis – 9.5 in
  • Franklin – 9.0 in

Plymouth County

  • West Bridgewater – 11.5 in
  • Hanover – 8.0 in
  • North Scituate – 4.5 in

Worcester County

  • Sutton – 9.5 in
  • East Douglas – 9.0 in
  • Fiskdale – 8.1 in
  • Northborough – 7.3 in
  • Boylston – 6.3 in
  • Sterling – 5.2 in
  • Royalston – 3.3 in

Suffolk County

  • Chelsea – 6.1 in
  • Logan AP – 5.2 in

This list will be updated as more totals are reported.

