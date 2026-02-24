Man cleaning snow from his car hit and killed by tractor-trailer in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, Mass. — A Connecticut man died when he was hit by a tractor-trailer while he was cleaning snow from his car on Monday night, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police Troopers responded to the reported crash on Interstate 90 West near 104.6 mile marker in Hopkinton around 11:15 p.m.

State police say 35-year-old Patrick Sarpong, of Vernon, Connecticut had parked his vehicle on the edge of the roadway and was cleaning snow when he was struck by the passing tractor-trailer.

Sarpong was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Hopkinton was not part of the travel ban on non-essential vehicles during Monday’s blizzard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

