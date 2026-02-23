Multiple roads on Cape Cod are ‘impassable’ during blizzard conditions, police say

BOURNE, Mass. — Multiple roads are “impassable” during blizzard conditions in some Cape Cod communities, police said Monday.

Bourne Police shared photographs on social media of whiteout conditions and tree branches on power lines.

“There are multiple roads that are impassable at this time, including Bournedale Rd in the area of Grazing Fields Farm and County Rd in the area of #310,” police said.

The Bourne Bridge ramp into Buzzards Bay is blocked by a vehicle, preventing access to or from the bridge, police said. State Police are working on removing the vehicle.

Road conditions are so bad that transportation to area emergency shelters is not available, police said, “due to the current road conditions and emergency vehicles also getting stuck in the snow.”

“As soon as transport becomes available, we will share that information,” police said.

Police shared the warning as Massachusetts residents are experiencing the first blizzard in years, bringing heavy snow and powerful wind gusts to the region.

Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued across the state. It’s the first blizzard warning locally since January 2022.

Up to two feet of snow is possible in Boston and southward into Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut. Many other areas are in for at least a foot of snow.

Emergency personnel are warning residents to stay indoors and off the roads.

In Kingston, a snowplow driver experienced a life-threatening close call on Monday when a large tree branch fell and pierced through his windshield, missing him by inches.

Hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts customers are also without power as Monday’s nor’easter brought heavy wet snow and strong winds to the area.

“If you are out of power and believe you will be in need of emergency sheltering, please contact our dispatch at 508-759-4451, Option 1,” Bourne Police said in their Facebook post.

Anyone in need of medical attention is urged to dial 911.

“Please avoid using candles or other combustible items for light or heat and be aware that exhausts for heating systems may be blocked by snow,” police said. “Please make sure your CO detectors are in working order.”

“We are still expected to see another 9 inches of snow and high winds/snow is expected to continue through late evening tonight,” police said.

Bourne Public Schools is among local districts that have cancelled all school and activities for Tuesday, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

