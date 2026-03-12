FBI searching for missing retired general with ties to Mass.

Mass. — The FBI is now joining in the effort to find a missing retired Air Force general with ties to Massachusetts.

William Neil McCasland walked away from his house in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on February 27, and no one has seen him since.

McCasland is a Harvard and MIT grad.

He once oversaw the air force research lab that’s long been rumored to house extraterrestrial debris linked to -- Roswell, New Mexico.

Authorities issued a “silver alert” and said that an unspecified “medical issue” is adding to the urgency.

So far, police have interviewed more than 600 homeowners as they try to find McCasland.

