Live nor’easter updates: Massachusetts getting hit first blizzard in years

DEDHAM, Mass. — A powerful Nor’easter is moving through the state bring whiteout conditions, power outages, and flooding.

Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued across the state. It’s the first blizzard warning locally since January 2022.

Up to two feet of snow is possible in Boston and southward into Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut. Many other areas are in for at least a foot of snow.

Most schools across the state have also announced closures.

Governor Maura Healey has issued a state of emergency and has activated the National Guard.

Follow below for live updates as this storm develops:

Monday: 5:30 a.m.

Power outages continue to rise. As of 5:30 a.m. There are 40,835 customers without power.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group