‘Operation Yellow Card’: 35 missing Mass. children recovered ahead of FIFA World Cup, feds say

BOSTON — Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies say they have safely recovered 35 missing children from Massachusetts as part of a coordinated effort tied to preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The operation, known as “Operation Yellow Card,” is led by the U.S. Marshals Service District of Massachusetts in partnership with the Massachusetts State Police, the Boston Police Department, and district attorneys in Essex, Plymouth, and Suffolk counties.

Officials said the initiative is designed to locate and protect vulnerable children at heightened risk of human trafficking and sexual exploitation, particularly ahead of the influx of international visitors expected for the seven World Cup matches starting Saturday at “Boston Stadium” in Foxborough.

The operation entered its active phase in April and will continue through the tournament’s conclusion this summer.

The 35 children were located in Massachusetts and in other states, including Georgia and Texas, with family members or placed with appropriate protective services.

In addition to locating missing children, investigators say the operation has also triggered multiple criminal investigations, including allegations involving kidnapping and human trafficking.

Acting U.S. Marshal Dennis Matulewicz said large-scale international events can increase the risk of exploitation.

“The upcoming FIFA World Cup is a monumental event for Massachusetts, but large gatherings historically bring a heightened risk of predatory exploitation targeting our communities’ most vulnerable youth,” Matulewicz said. “Operation Yellow Card represents our unyielding commitment to intercepting these threats and securing endangered children before they can be pulled into networks of trafficking and abuse.”

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said the effort underscores the urgency of protecting at-risk young people.

“Human traffickers prey on our most vulnerable, targeting those who are often isolated or in crisis,” Noble said. “The men and women of the Massachusetts State Police, along with our local and federal partners, have remained laser-focused on the mission of Operation Yellow Card, to locate missing children from around Massachusetts and provide them with the support and protection they deserve.”

Local prosecutors also emphasized the broader impact of the operation, noting that collaboration across agencies has been key to its early success.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said authorities are working to send a clear message to offenders.

“We and our partners will do everything in our power to prevent victimization and punish anyone who violates our laws,” Hayden said.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox added that efforts to combat trafficking are ongoing year-round, but have been expanded ahead of the World Cup.

The operation involves coordination with several other agencies and organizations, including the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, and local victim support groups.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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