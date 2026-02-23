Local

Hundreds of Massachusetts schools closed as nor’easter arrives in New England

By Boston25News.com Staff
DEDHAM, Mass. — Schools across Massachusetts have announced closures for Monday due to a nor’easter that could dump up to two feet of snow in some areas, while bringing blizzard conditions.

Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been posted across the state as communities brace for heavy, wet snow, strong winds that could knock out power, and the potential for coastal flooding.

Boston and points southward face 18-24 inches of snow, on top of what fell during the major storm in January.

Boston, Brockton, and Worcester were just a few of the districts that have cancelled school.

