Nor’easter could dump up to 2 feet of snow in parts of Mass. See expected totals for your area

DEDHAM, Mass. — Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued in Massachusetts ahead of a nor’easter that’s expected to bring heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding concerns.

The nor’easter is expected to move in on Sunday night, tapering off Monday night into Tuesday.

“Things really go downhill overnight. Driving is going to be nearly impossible at times on Monday,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf said in her Sunday forecast. “We’re looking at some heavy bands of snow. It’s a heavy, wet snow. Visibility will be limited, down to less than a quarter of a mile. Roads will be slippery. We can’t rule out thunder snow from this storm, either.”

Graf added, “This is an all-day event.”

The rare blizzard warnings, first since January 2022, are in effect across eastern, central, and parts of western Massachusetts.

Blizzard Warning extended to include central and parts of western MA pic.twitter.com/7kcDwkAPs5 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 22, 2026

The storm is expected to dump 1-2 feet of snow across much of the state. Boston and points southward are projected to see the heaviest snowfall, with 18-24 inches.

“This is going to be different from that storm we had in January. It was a light, fluffy snow last month. This is heavy and wet. It’s tougher to shovel, better for making snowmen.”

Worcester County, the Merrimack Valley, and the North Shore are expected to see 12 to 18 inches of snow. Western Massachusetts looks to be in for 8 to 12 inches

“The farther north and west you go, those numbers taper, but we’re still talking a lot of impactful snowfall,” Graff said.

No changes to the snow map from last night. Be prepared for 1-2 feet of snow from this storm. It will be a heavy, wet snow as well -- making it tough to shovel and adding to power outage concerns (also because of stronger wind!) pic.twitter.com/TNSBk4dYDN — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 22, 2026

Power outages will also be a major concern with the heavy, wet snow and strong wind gusts, especially along the coast and in southeastern Massachusetts.

“The worst of this will be Monday morning, and then eventually, as that wind eases up later in the day, it’s not going to be as much of a concern,” Graf said. “Now is the time to start preparing in case we lose power. Charge those devices.”

The Red Cross of Massachusetts also reminded residents to charge devices and make sure enough nonperishable food is on hand, as well as water, pet supplies, and prescription meds.

With a major storm on the way, now is the time to make sure you’re ready. Charge devices, make sure you have enough nonperishable food, water, pet supplies and prescription meds. Make copies of important documents, keep an eye on the local news and plan check in on loved ones. pic.twitter.com/qZvJTCK6Xf — RedCrossMA (@RedCrossMA) February 22, 2026

“This is going to be a nor’easter, a classic one,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico said of the storm. “So, we have heavy snow, we’re going to have coastal flooding, mainly on the South Shore and Boston area too. I’m most concerned about power outages here because we have this heavy, wet snow and some very strong winds.”

Power outages are a top concern in our Monday blizzard. Heavy, wet snow and 50-70 mph gusts will lead to widespread issues. A lack of recent wind events, doesn't help.



Make sure to charge devices ahead of time and have what you need to stay warm if the power goes out 🪫 — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) February 21, 2026

Whiteout conditions are possible at times and may make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening, the National Weather Service of Boston warned.

A coastal flood warning is also in effect for Eastern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. Eastern Essex, Suffolk, and Eastern Norfolk are under a coastal flood advisory.

We will be dealing with coastal concerns from this storm. Minor coastal flooding, rough seas, and erosion will be issues Monday. Also be aware of ice left behind from our deep freeze is still floating in harbors and could be driven ashore with strong winds and tides. pic.twitter.com/IWAbREJX2w — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 22, 2026

The Boston 25 Weather team will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates as they develop.

