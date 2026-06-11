Alvin Campbell, brother of Mass. Attorney General, found guilty on over 20 charges in rape trial

BOSTON — Alvin Campbell, the estranged brother of Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, was found guilty on 21 of 22 counts in his rape trial on Thursday.

Campbell is accused of kidnapping, raping or sexually assaulting nine women from 2017 to 2019 outside Boston bars.

Prosecutors say Campbell pretended to be a rideshare driver and targeted women coming out of bars. Prosecutors further allege Campbell recorded many of the assaults on his cell phone and that he brought one of the women to his home in Cumberland, Rhode Island.

Some of the victims, the prosecutors said, were never certain about what happened until Boston police detectives called them years after the incidents.

The defense argued the videos show consensual sexual encounters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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