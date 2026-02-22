Blizzard warning extended to now cover most of Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — The blizzard warning that was issued in Massachusetts has been extended, now covering nearly the entire state.

A powerful nor’easter is expected to move in on Sunday night before tapering off Monday night into Tuesday.

Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Western and Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Norfolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, and Suffolk counties are now under a blizzard warning from 4 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Blizzard Warning extended to include central and parts of western MA pic.twitter.com/7kcDwkAPs5 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 22, 2026

Western Franklin, Eastern Franklin, Western Hampshire, and the Berkshires are under a winter storm warning from 4 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Driving isn’t advised during the storm because winds in the warning areas could gust anywhere from 55 to 75 mph, causing whiteout conditions.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Strong winds could cause tree damage,” the National Weather Service warned.

This is the first blizzard warning for our area since January 2022, according to the Boston 25 Weather team.

From Boston southward, 18 to 24 inches of snow is possible. Worcester County, the Merrimack Valley, and the North Shore are expected to see 12 to 18 inches of snow. Western Massachusetts looks to be in for 8 to 12 inches

“Now is the time to start preparing in case we lose power,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf warned. “Charge those devices.”

The Boston 25 Weather team will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates as they develop.

For the latest forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page or download the Boston 25 Weather app.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group