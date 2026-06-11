NH Supreme Court overturns Adam Montgomery’s murder conviction in death of his daughter

CONCORD, N.H. — A new ruling from the Hampshire Supreme Court has reshaped the legal case against Adam Montgomery, the father convicted in the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony.

Harmony Montgomery This undated photo released by police in Manchester, New Hampshire, shows Harmony Montgomery. (Manchester Police Department)

In a decision issued on Thursday, the Supreme Court reversed his second-degree murder conviction and sent the case back to a lower court for further proceedings.

According to a new filing, the Supreme Court determined that the jury should not have been allowed to convict Montgomery of second-degree murder under the legal theory presented, based on how the case was argued, and the evidence tied to that charge.

Prosecutors charged Montgomery with second-degree murder, which requires proving a specific level of intent or recklessness tied directly to causing death, but the Supreme Court ruled there was a problem with how that charge was applied — either in the jury instructions, legal standard, or connection between the evidence and the charge.

Because of that legal flaw, the murder conviction could not stand, even though the underlying facts were extremely serious, according to the new filing. The court did not say Montgomery is innocent in Harmony’s death.

Jury selection begins in Adam Montgomery jury trial Adam Montgomery enters the courtroom for jury selection ahead of his murder trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H, on Feb. 6, 2024. He is accused of killing his five-year-old daughter, Harmony. David Lane/UNION LEADER POOL (DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER)

Montgomery had been found guilty by a jury on all charges following a trial that revealed disturbing details about Harmony’s abuse in 2019. Prosecutors said the child suffered repeated beatings, including punches to the head, before her death. Evidence showed Montgomery later concealed her body for months and disposed of it, while misleading others about her whereabouts.

Montgomery first appealed the murder conviction to the Supreme Court in October 2025.

Despite overturning the murder conviction, the Supreme Court made clear that multiple serious convictions remain in place, including second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, witness tampering, and abuse of a corpse, meaning Montgomery continues to face significant prison time.

Read the full ruling:

Because the case was remanded, prosecutors now have options, which could include re-trying Montgomery on a corrected murder charge, pursuing a different homicide-related charge, or proceeding based on the convictions that still stand.

Below is a full timeline of the Adam Montgomery case:

February 2019

Harmony Montgomery, age 5, begins living with her father, Adam Montgomery, in Manchester, New Hampshire.

July 2019

Evidence later shows Harmony suffered abuse, including being struck and left with visible injuries.



Late 2019 (November–December)

The family is evicted and begins living out of a car.

Prosecutors say abuse escalates during this time.

December 7, 2019: Harmony is repeatedly beaten and dies later that day.

December 2019 – March 2020

Authorities say Adam Montgomery hides Harmony’s body, moving it between locations and reportedly storing it in a bag.

He later disposes of the body. Harmony’s remains have never been recovered.

2019–2021

Montgomery allegedly lies about Harmony’s whereabouts, claiming he returned her to her mother.

Harmony is not seen publicly again.

Late 2021

Harmony’s mother raises concerns, prompting a formal investigation into the child’s disappearance.

2022

Adam Montgomery is arrested and charged in connection with Harmony’s death and disappearance.

2023–2024 (Trial)

A jury convicts Montgomery on multiple charges, including:

Second-degree murder



Second-degree assault



Falsifying physical evidence



Witness tampering



Abuse of a corpse

June 11, 2026 (New Hampshire Supreme Court ruling)

The New Hampshire Supreme Court issues its decision on appeal

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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