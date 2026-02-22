Live nor’easter updates: Mass. bracing for heavy snow, blizzard conditions

DEDHAM, Mass. — Southern New England, including Massachusetts, is bracing for the arrival of a powerful nor’easter that’s forecast to bring heavy snow, blizzard conditions, and possible power outages Sunday night through Monday.

Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued across the state. It’s the first blizzard warning locally since January 2022.

Up to two feet of snow is possible in Boston and southward into Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut. Many other areas are in for at least a foot of snow.

Strong wind gusts, coupled with the heavy, wet snow, could lead to widespread power outages. Coastal flooding is also a concern.

Schools across the state have also announced closures.

Sunday, 1:30 p.m.

Mass. Gov. Maura Healey has declared a state of emergency. Healey also activated the national guard, while urging remote work for Monday.

“This is one to take seriously,” Healey warned.

BREAKING: Massachusetts Gov. Healey just issued a state of emergency ahead of the powerful nor'easter, warning the public, "This is one to take seriously." https://t.co/S2E64Gwbba pic.twitter.com/kL2aHrQ76I — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 1:15 p.m.

Mass. Gov. Maura Healey is providing an update on the state’s storm preparations.

Sunday, 12:45 p.m.

MassDOT announces that truck travel restrictions will be implemented on interstate highways beginning at 5:00 p.m. and will remain in place until further notice.

The announcement stated, “During this time, truck traffic on interstate highways will be restricted from traveling on roadways, including box trucks, tractor-trailer, tandem, and special permit trucks. Truck deliveries of food, fuel, and medical supplies will not be subject to restrictions.”

Travel Advisory: Due to the storm, truck travel restrictions will be implemented on interstate highways beginning at 5:00 p.m. today, February 22, until further notice. Restrictions include box trucks, tractor trailer, tandem, and special permit trucks. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CdszkBh4QH — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 12:30 p.m.

Boston 25 Meterologist Tucker Antico says the storm is about to undergo “rapid strengthening.”

Our storm, currently around 1005mb, is about to undergo rapid strengthening.



It’s incredible how different radar and impacts will look just several hours from now. Blizzard conditions will occur for nearly 24 hours along the East Coast as it progresses. pic.twitter.com/YpcMgImebK — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 12 p.m.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announces that schools, city offices, and buildings will be closed on Monday.

The city of Boston has canceled schools and will close city offices and buildings tomorrow as a powerful nor’easter moves toward New England.https://t.co/l226J4nxC8 pic.twitter.com/U08Z1bUh2v — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 12 p.m.

National Grid announces that crews are prepared to respond to power outages during the storm.

A blizzard is expected to impact Massachusetts Sunday night through Monday, bringing heavy snow, strong wind gusts, and dangerous travel conditions. Some areas could see up to two feet of snow, with sustained winds expected to continue through Monday and poor visibility on the… pic.twitter.com/hwCsHTP86u — National Grid US (@nationalgridus) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 11:30 a.m.

School closures across the state are starting add up.

SNOW DAY! Schools across Massachusetts have announced closures for Monday due to a nor’easter that could dump up to two feet of snow. https://t.co/psXTk3PDVs pic.twitter.com/aZw3Z7pQxf — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 11:20 a.m.

The blizzard warning has been extended to cover central Massachusetts and some parts of western Massachusetts.

Blizzard Warning extended to include central and parts of western MA pic.twitter.com/7kcDwkAPs5 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

Now is the time to make preparations because driving during the storm will be nearly impossible.

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf is timing out the arrival of the storm, noting snow will start falling between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., with conditions going downhill fast overnight.

Sunday, 9:15 a.m.

Hundreds of flight cancellations have been reported at Boston’s International Logan Airport.

Over 300 flights canceled at Logan Airport ahead of storm https://t.co/qTR4YRbx37 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 8 a.m.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf reminds coastal residents that flooding will also be a concern during the storm.

We will be dealing with coastal concerns from this storm. Minor coastal flooding, rough seas, and erosion will be issues Monday. Also be aware of ice left behind from our deep freeze is still floating in harbors and could be driven ashore with strong winds and tides. pic.twitter.com/IWAbREJX2w — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 7:45 a.m.

No changes to the snow map. One to 2 feet of snow is expected across many areas.

No changes to the snow map from last night. Be prepared for 1-2 feet of snow from this storm. It will be a heavy, wet snow as well -- making it tough to shovel and adding to power outage concerns (also because of stronger wind!) pic.twitter.com/TNSBk4dYDN — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 22, 2026

