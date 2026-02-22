Local

Live nor’easter updates: Mass. bracing for heavy snow, blizzard conditions

By Boston25News.com Staff
DEDHAM, Mass. — Southern New England, including Massachusetts, is bracing for the arrival of a powerful nor’easter that’s forecast to bring heavy snow, blizzard conditions, and possible power outages Sunday night through Monday.

Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued across the state. It’s the first blizzard warning locally since January 2022.

Up to two feet of snow is possible in Boston and southward into Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut. Many other areas are in for at least a foot of snow.

Strong wind gusts, coupled with the heavy, wet snow, could lead to widespread power outages. Coastal flooding is also a concern.

Schools across the state have also announced closures.

Follow below for live updates as this storm develops:

Sunday, 1:30 p.m.

Mass. Gov. Maura Healey has declared a state of emergency. Healey also activated the national guard, while urging remote work for Monday.

“This is one to take seriously,” Healey warned.

Sunday, 1:15 p.m.

Mass. Gov. Maura Healey is providing an update on the state’s storm preparations.

Sunday, 12:45 p.m.

MassDOT announces that truck travel restrictions will be implemented on interstate highways beginning at 5:00 p.m. and will remain in place until further notice.

The announcement stated, “During this time, truck traffic on interstate highways will be restricted from traveling on roadways, including box trucks, tractor-trailer, tandem, and special permit trucks. Truck deliveries of food, fuel, and medical supplies will not be subject to restrictions.”

Sunday, 12:30 p.m.

Boston 25 Meterologist Tucker Antico says the storm is about to undergo “rapid strengthening.”

Sunday, 12 p.m.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announces that schools, city offices, and buildings will be closed on Monday.

Sunday, 12 p.m.

National Grid announces that crews are prepared to respond to power outages during the storm.

Sunday, 11:30 a.m.

School closures across the state are starting add up.

Sunday, 11:20 a.m.

The blizzard warning has been extended to cover central Massachusetts and some parts of western Massachusetts.

Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

Now is the time to make preparations because driving during the storm will be nearly impossible.

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf is timing out the arrival of the storm, noting snow will start falling between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., with conditions going downhill fast overnight.

Sunday, 9:15 a.m.

Hundreds of flight cancellations have been reported at Boston’s International Logan Airport.

Sunday, 8 a.m.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf reminds coastal residents that flooding will also be a concern during the storm.

Sunday, 7:45 a.m.

No changes to the snow map. One to 2 feet of snow is expected across many areas.

