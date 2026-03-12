Witness recalls chaotic scene of deadly officer-involved shooting in Boston neighborhood

BOSTON — A Roxbury carjacking suspect is dead after being shot by Boston Police Wednesday night.

Police said the officers involved were also taken to the hospital.

It happened on Linwood Street.

Police were first called about a carjacking on Tremont Street, but then found the car on Linwood.

Terre D lives in the neighborhood and said, “I looked out my windows and I just saw police cars fly up.”

He continued, “After about 10 minutes, all those cars plus about 35 more came flying in the reverse directions back.”

Athan Gatsoulis who lives on Linwood Square said he was unloading groceries when the shooting happened.

“We heard a lot of commotion. We heard police say get out of the car, police say get out of the car, and then I went in the house, I was loading groceries and we heard shots inside. And the neighbors I think heard some stuff too but it was crazy,” said Gatsoulis.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said the suspect was found in the car by officers on foot and given verbal commands.

Instead of getting out of the car, police said the suspect sped up, striking a police cruiser.

“You know car jacking are very very tricky difficult things out there and hopefully something we thought had gone down in here but still occurs,” said Cox.

Police said officers then opened fire on the suspect who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

“Our goal is never to take life. It’s only to save and actually hold people accountable,” said Cox.

Officials said they are not believed to be injured but were brought in for the trauma endured.

Terre D said this does not reflect his neighborhood.

“Crime happens. It’s a city. One thing I do concern myself with is people coming back with the impression ‘oh well that’s Roxbury,’ and it’s like no this is not Roxbury. This is a neighborhood that someone ended up in doing their dirt. This incident is not representative of our community at all,” said Terre.

The carjacking and shooting are still under investigation.

Police are also investigating whether the suspect had a weapon.

The Suffolk County DA said the carjacking victim is ok.

They were not in the area when the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

