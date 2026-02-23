Local

Live nor’easter updates: First Mass. blizzard in years bringing heavy snow, powerful wind gusts

By Boston25News.com Staff
DEDHAM, Mass. — Southern New England, including Massachusetts, is getting hit by a powerful nor’easter that’s bringing heavy snow, blizzard conditions, and power outages.

Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued across the state. It’s the first blizzard warning locally since January 2022.

Up to two feet of snow is possible in Boston and southward into Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut. Many other areas are in for at least a foot of snow.

Strong wind gusts, coupled with the heavy, wet snow, were causing widespread power outages.

Schools across the state have also announced closures.

The storm is expected to rage throughout Monday.

Follow below for live updates as this storm develops:

Monday, 8:30 a.m.

Police in New Hampshire have announced highway speed restrictions due to the storm.

Monday, 8:10 a.m.

The wind is howling in Plymouth.

Monday, 7:45 a.m.

Both Boston and Cape Cod are seeing whiteout conditions.

Monday, 7 a.m.

Power outages in Massachusetts have jumped to more than 113,000.

Power outage map as of 7 a.m.

Monday, 6:20 a.m.

Boston is getting battered by snow and fierce winds.

Monday, 6:10 a.m.

A 70 mph wind gust was reported on Nantucket.

Monday, 5:30 a.m.

Power outages continue to rise. As of 5:30 a.m., there were 40,835 customers in Massachusetts without power.

Monday, 5:10 a.m.:

Shiri Spear shares an updated hour-by-hour snowfall and wind gust forecast.

Sunday, 8:05 p.m.

DoorDash has announced that it will be temporarily suspending its operations due to the upcoming storm from 9 p.m. tonight until at least 12 p.m. Monday, February 23.

DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley released the following statement.

“A historic blizzard is bearing down on the Northeast. We’re suspending operations across impacted areas to keep our community safe. This is a serious storm — we’ll resume when it passes.”

Sunday, 7:52 p.m.

The snow and wind have reached Rhode Island.

Sunday, 7:50 p.m.

Dana-Farber announces that all in-person visits will be closed for tomorrow.

Sunday, 6:26 p.m.

The Town of Plymouth has announced that, beginning tonight at 10 p.m. in partnership with the American Red Cross, it will be opening an emergency shelter at Plymouth North High School.

“Whether residents are experiencing a loss of heat or power, unsafe living conditions, or other storm-related challenges, the shelter is available to provide a safe and supportive environment,” the town wrote in a press release. “All disaster assistance is provided free of charge.”

Important notes to add for all visitors

  • No identification is required. Individuals are only asked to provide their name and where they were living prior to the disaster.
  • The shelter is fully accessible to individuals with disabilities.
  • Pets are welcome, and service animals are always permitted.
  • Shelter workers are available to assist guests whose pets or service animals may need food or supplies.

Sunday, 6:24 p.m.

Many local businesses are announcing closures for Monday, including the beloved Kane’s Donuts.

Sunday, 4:50 p.m.

A live look at the conditions in Atlantic City. Boston should look like this around midnight.

Sunday, 2:16 p.m.

The MBTA has announced that ahead of tomorrow’s winter storm, there will be multiple service changes to accommodate passengers as they implement its winter-weather mitigation measures.

To see which line will be impacted, go to their website or follow their social media.

Sunday, 1:30 p.m.

Mass. Gov. Maura Healey has declared a state of emergency. Healey also activated the national guard, while urging remote work for Monday.

“This is one to take seriously,” Healey warned.

Sunday, 1:15 p.m.

Mass. Gov. Maura Healey is providing an update on the state’s storm preparations.

Sunday, 12:45 p.m.

MassDOT announces that truck travel restrictions will be implemented on interstate highways beginning at 5:00 p.m. and will remain in place until further notice.

The announcement stated, “During this time, truck traffic on interstate highways will be restricted from traveling on roadways, including box trucks, tractor-trailer, tandem, and special permit trucks. Truck deliveries of food, fuel, and medical supplies will not be subject to restrictions.”

Sunday, 12:30 p.m.

Boston 25 Meterologist Tucker Antico says the storm is about to undergo “rapid strengthening.”

Sunday, 12 p.m.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announces that schools, city offices, and buildings will be closed on Monday.

Sunday, 12 p.m.

National Grid announces that crews are prepared to respond to power outages during the storm.

Sunday, 11:30 a.m.

School closures across the state are starting add up.

Sunday, 11:20 a.m.

The blizzard warning has been extended to cover central Massachusetts and some parts of western Massachusetts.

Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

Now is the time to make preparations because driving during the storm will be nearly impossible.

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf is timing out the arrival of the storm, noting snow will start falling between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., with conditions going downhill fast overnight.

Sunday, 9:15 a.m.

Hundreds of flight cancellations have been reported at Boston’s International Logan Airport.

Sunday, 8 a.m.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf reminds coastal residents that flooding will also be a concern during the storm.

Sunday, 7:45 a.m.

No changes to the snow map. One to 2 feet of snow is expected across many areas.

