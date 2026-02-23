Live nor’easter updates: First Mass. blizzard in years bringing heavy snow, powerful wind gusts

DEDHAM, Mass. — Southern New England, including Massachusetts, is getting hit by a powerful nor’easter that’s bringing heavy snow, blizzard conditions, and power outages.

Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued across the state. It’s the first blizzard warning locally since January 2022.

Up to two feet of snow is possible in Boston and southward into Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut. Many other areas are in for at least a foot of snow.

Strong wind gusts, coupled with the heavy, wet snow, were causing widespread power outages.

Schools across the state have also announced closures.

The storm is expected to rage throughout Monday.

Follow below for live updates as this storm develops:

Monday, 8:30 a.m.

Police in New Hampshire have announced highway speed restrictions due to the storm.

Speeds have been lowered to 45 mph on the F.E. Everett Turnpike (Nashua-Concord), Route 101 (Epping to Hampton), the Spauldng Turnpike (Portsmouth to Milton) and the I-95.



If you have to drive in the winter weather, please drive carefully. pic.twitter.com/BxKkR3aakv — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 23, 2026

Monday, 8:10 a.m.

The wind is howling in Plymouth.

Monday, 7:45 a.m.

Both Boston and Cape Cod are seeing whiteout conditions.

Monday, 7 a.m.

Power outages in Massachusetts have jumped to more than 113,000.

Just crossed over 100k without power here in MA. Stay safe everyone and turn to us for the latest. We are here all day with YOU. @boston25 #Storm #BOSsnow #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/EnRVLzEDEV — Scott Tetreault (@BostonNewsMan) February 23, 2026

Power outage map as of 7 a.m.

Monday, 6:20 a.m.

Boston is getting battered by snow and fierce winds.

Snow and strong winds in Boston right now. Stay safe, everyone ❄️ @boston25 pic.twitter.com/4piMDyRLy5 — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) February 23, 2026

Monday, 6:10 a.m.

A 70 mph wind gust was reported on Nantucket.

Monday, 5:30 a.m.

Power outages continue to rise. As of 5:30 a.m., there were 40,835 customers in Massachusetts without power.

Monday, 5:10 a.m.:

Shiri Spear shares an updated hour-by-hour snowfall and wind gust forecast.

Take a look at the hour-by-hour snowfall and wind gust forecast here. STAY HOME! Whiteout, blizzard conditions are expected with power outages. pic.twitter.com/hh98g8vnSD — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 23, 2026

Sunday, 8:05 p.m.

DoorDash has announced that it will be temporarily suspending its operations due to the upcoming storm from 9 p.m. tonight until at least 12 p.m. Monday, February 23.

DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley released the following statement.

“A historic blizzard is bearing down on the Northeast. We’re suspending operations across impacted areas to keep our community safe. This is a serious storm — we’ll resume when it passes.”

Sunday, 7:52 p.m.

The snow and wind have reached Rhode Island.

Snow is already falling in Rhode Island. Blizzard of 2026 is here.



You can also hear the wind starting to pick up in the video. The first light post is LITERALLY moving. @boston25 @ShiriSpear @VickiGrafWX @tuckerweather @KevinBoston25 pic.twitter.com/YMFhFBu2TA — bella pelletiere (@Bellapell__) February 23, 2026

Sunday, 7:50 p.m.

Dana-Farber announces that all in-person visits will be closed for tomorrow.

Sunday, 6:26 p.m.

The Town of Plymouth has announced that, beginning tonight at 10 p.m. in partnership with the American Red Cross, it will be opening an emergency shelter at Plymouth North High School.

“Whether residents are experiencing a loss of heat or power, unsafe living conditions, or other storm-related challenges, the shelter is available to provide a safe and supportive environment,” the town wrote in a press release. “All disaster assistance is provided free of charge.”

Important notes to add for all visitors

No identification is required. Individuals are only asked to provide their name and where they were living prior to the disaster.

The shelter is fully accessible to individuals with disabilities.

Pets are welcome, and service animals are always permitted.

Shelter workers are available to assist guests whose pets or service animals may need food or supplies.

Sunday, 6:24 p.m.

Many local businesses are announcing closures for Monday, including the beloved Kane’s Donuts.

Due to the blizzard, we'll be closed on Monday, February 23rd at all locations. Stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/EUL1GMXWbs — Kane’s Donuts (@KanesDonuts) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 4:50 p.m.

A live look at the conditions in Atlantic City. Boston should look like this around midnight.

A live look at Boston at around midnight tonight. You know… without it being daytime, at least https://t.co/MnaAf4t5uy — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 2:16 p.m.

The MBTA has announced that ahead of tomorrow’s winter storm, there will be multiple service changes to accommodate passengers as they implement its winter-weather mitigation measures.

To see which line will be impacted, go to their website or follow their social media.

Be prepared for another round of snow:

🗨️Follow us & @MBTA_CR_Alerts

ℹ️Subscribe to T-Alerts: https://t.co/aiCsoYfwey

📱Download MBTA Go app for live vehicle tracking

❄️Check winter travel guide: https://t.co/VHCW6B5D7t

⏱️Allow extra time

⚠️Use caution accessing stops & vehicles pic.twitter.com/HTrCZ6c7IZ — MBTA (@MBTA) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 1:30 p.m.

Mass. Gov. Maura Healey has declared a state of emergency. Healey also activated the national guard, while urging remote work for Monday.

“This is one to take seriously,” Healey warned.

BREAKING: Massachusetts Gov. Healey just issued a state of emergency ahead of the powerful nor'easter, warning the public, "This is one to take seriously." https://t.co/S2E64Gwbba pic.twitter.com/kL2aHrQ76I — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 1:15 p.m.

Mass. Gov. Maura Healey is providing an update on the state’s storm preparations.

Sunday, 12:45 p.m.

MassDOT announces that truck travel restrictions will be implemented on interstate highways beginning at 5:00 p.m. and will remain in place until further notice.

The announcement stated, “During this time, truck traffic on interstate highways will be restricted from traveling on roadways, including box trucks, tractor-trailer, tandem, and special permit trucks. Truck deliveries of food, fuel, and medical supplies will not be subject to restrictions.”

Travel Advisory: Due to the storm, truck travel restrictions will be implemented on interstate highways beginning at 5:00 p.m. today, February 22, until further notice. Restrictions include box trucks, tractor trailer, tandem, and special permit trucks. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CdszkBh4QH — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 12:30 p.m.

Boston 25 Meterologist Tucker Antico says the storm is about to undergo “rapid strengthening.”

Our storm, currently around 1005mb, is about to undergo rapid strengthening.



It’s incredible how different radar and impacts will look just several hours from now. Blizzard conditions will occur for nearly 24 hours along the East Coast as it progresses. pic.twitter.com/YpcMgImebK — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 12 p.m.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announces that schools, city offices, and buildings will be closed on Monday.

The city of Boston has canceled schools and will close city offices and buildings tomorrow as a powerful nor’easter moves toward New England.https://t.co/l226J4nxC8 pic.twitter.com/U08Z1bUh2v — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 12 p.m.

National Grid announces that crews are prepared to respond to power outages during the storm.

A blizzard is expected to impact Massachusetts Sunday night through Monday, bringing heavy snow, strong wind gusts, and dangerous travel conditions. Some areas could see up to two feet of snow, with sustained winds expected to continue through Monday and poor visibility on the… pic.twitter.com/hwCsHTP86u — National Grid US (@nationalgridus) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 11:30 a.m.

School closures across the state are starting add up.

SNOW DAY! Schools across Massachusetts have announced closures for Monday due to a nor’easter that could dump up to two feet of snow. https://t.co/psXTk3PDVs pic.twitter.com/aZw3Z7pQxf — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 11:20 a.m.

The blizzard warning has been extended to cover central Massachusetts and some parts of western Massachusetts.

Blizzard Warning extended to include central and parts of western MA pic.twitter.com/7kcDwkAPs5 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

Now is the time to make preparations because driving during the storm will be nearly impossible.

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf is timing out the arrival of the storm, noting snow will start falling between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., with conditions going downhill fast overnight.

Sunday, 9:15 a.m.

Hundreds of flight cancellations have been reported at Boston’s International Logan Airport.

Over 300 flights canceled at Logan Airport ahead of storm https://t.co/qTR4YRbx37 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 8 a.m.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf reminds coastal residents that flooding will also be a concern during the storm.

We will be dealing with coastal concerns from this storm. Minor coastal flooding, rough seas, and erosion will be issues Monday. Also be aware of ice left behind from our deep freeze is still floating in harbors and could be driven ashore with strong winds and tides. pic.twitter.com/IWAbREJX2w — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 22, 2026

Sunday, 7:45 a.m.

No changes to the snow map. One to 2 feet of snow is expected across many areas.

No changes to the snow map from last night. Be prepared for 1-2 feet of snow from this storm. It will be a heavy, wet snow as well -- making it tough to shovel and adding to power outage concerns (also because of stronger wind!) pic.twitter.com/TNSBk4dYDN — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 22, 2026

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group