2026 election: Massachusetts, New Hampshire candidates make final push before voters head to polls

DEDHAM, Mass. — Candidates across Massachusetts and New Hampshire are making their final pitches to voters Monday, with Election Day just one day away.

Polls in Massachusetts open Tuesday at 7 a.m., with several closely watched statewide races and nine ballot questions.

Massachusetts governor’s race

Gov. Maura Healey and challenger Mike Minogue are making campaign stops across Massachusetts on the eve of the election.

Healey is scheduled to make stops in Boston and Worcester before rallying with Democrats in Boston Monday night.

Minogue, who is looking to unseat the incumbent governor, is scheduled to campaign in Revere and Medford.

Both candidates addressed supporters Sunday as they made their closing arguments to voters.

Massachusetts U.S. Senate race

Another major statewide contest is the U.S. Senate race.

Sen. Ed Markey is seeking another six-year term. Republican challenger John Deaton is running for Senate for the second time and plans to meet voters on the North Shore and in the Merrimack Valley Monday.

Socialist candidate Joe Touchet is also on the ballot.

New Hampshire Senate race could help determine balance of power

The U.S. Senate race in New Hampshire will also be closely watched nationally.

Democrat Chris Pappas and Republican John E. Sununu are running to replace retiring Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 advantage in the Senate. Democrats would need to hold their seats, including New Hampshire, and flip four others to change the balance of power.

Massachusetts voters will decide 9 ballot questions

Massachusetts voters will also consider nine ballot questions covering a wide range of issues, including marijuana sales, gun regulations and housing.

Boston 25 News has broken down each ballot question, including what a “yes” or “no” vote would mean.

What time do Massachusetts polls open and close?

Polls across Massachusetts open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m.

Boston 25 News will have Election Day coverage beginning when the polls open, with results and updates on air, online, and through breaking news alerts throughout the day.

Once polls close at 8 p.m., Boston 25 crews will follow results from the major Massachusetts and New Hampshire races as they come in.

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