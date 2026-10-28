Coffee with Candidates: Senator Ed Markey

Coffee with Candidates is back as we sit down with the candidates for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts.

At 80 years old, Senator Ed Markey tells Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh he’s energized for a third term in the Senate. He says restoring what President Donald Trump has stripped away keeps him motivated. He predicts a blue wave on Election Day and believes his experience will matter if democrats regain control of the Senate. Kavanaugh and Markey recently sat down at McKenna’s Café in Dorchester.

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