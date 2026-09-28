New Hampshire Senate Race draws national attention as Pappas faces Sununu in competitive contest

New Hampshire’s open U.S. Senate race is attracting national attention as Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas and Republican John Sununu compete for a seat that could play a key role in determining control of the Senate.

According to the latest University of New Hampshire poll cited during an interview Monday on Boston 25 News, Pappas leads Sununu 50% to 42%, a shift from polling earlier this summer that showed a tighter race.

Pappas joined Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News at 6 to discuss the race, which opened when longtime Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announced her retirement.

According to New Hampshire Public Radio, outside groups have spent approximately $50 million on the race so far.

Kavanaugh asked Pappas whether the influx of outside money and national attention were affecting his campaign’s message to voters.

The interview also addressed one of the central issues facing voters in New Hampshire and across the country: affordability and the rising cost of living.

Kavanaugh asked Pappas what would be different if he were elected, noting that many politicians have made promises to lower costs for families and consumers.

Boston 25 News is working to coordinate a live interview with the Republican candidate, John Sununu.

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