Candidates make final push ahead of Election Day

BOSTON — It’s officially the start of Election Week, which means it’s crunch time for candidates hoping to secure their seat in office. Over the weekend, Democratic incumbent Gov. Maura Healey and Republican candidate Mike Minogue continued their push to get voters to the polls and get their support.

“Everyone needs to be here ‘cause this one really, really matters,” Gov. Healey said.

“I am the only choice for working people and families,” Minogue said.

Both candidates traveled to locations across the state to speak with voters.

At Healey’s event in Worcester, she focused on her continued support for the people of the Commonwealth.

“I know I make decisions and not all of you agree with what I do... that’s cool, sometimes I get it wrong, ok, but I can tell you... I can tell you it’s done with the best interest of folks in mind,” Healey said.

At Minogue’s event in Braintree, he also addressed what he feels the people of Massachusetts want to see in their governor.

“People want solutions, they want a leader, they don’t want excuses... our purpose is to help people have the American dream again in Massachusetts,” Minogue said.

Both candidates placed blame on their opposing political parties for creating more of a divide.

“We’re gonna fight for one another and we’re gonna not fight with one another which is what the other side wants us to do, is they try to depress us and oppress us,” Healey said.

“Their trick is that they get us to hate each other, they get us to fight and take extreme positions, they try to get us to make excuses so they won’t realize they are incompetent,” Minogue said.

They each also focused on the importance of their supporters encouraging friends and neighbors to make the time to cast their vote.

“I promise you, next January you’re gonna have a new kind of governor that will make Massachusetts the best to live work and raise a family,” Minogue said.

“I promise you I’ll do that, Kim and I will keep working for you. We’ll keep working to make things happen in this state,” Healey said.

Early voting ended which means if you still haven’t voted, you’ll have to head out in person on Tuesday. Polls open statewide at 7 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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