What would Mike Minogue change as Mass. governor? GOP candidate makes his case in 1-on-1 interview

DEDHAM, Mass. — With Election Day less than two weeks away, Republican candidate for Massachusetts governor Mike Minogue joined Boston 25 News on Wednesday night for a live, wide-ranging interview with Kerry Kavanaugh about his plans for the state and how he differs from Democratic Gov. Maura Healey.

Minogue, a businessman, entrepreneur, and U.S. Army veteran making his first run for elected office, fielded questions about taxes, the cost of living, immigration enforcement, education, and his past support for President Donald Trump.

He also addressed the future of his ticket after the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor suspended his campaign following a crash and accusations of drunken driving.

Minogue said the candidate would not serve as his lieutenant governor if he wins in November.

“He will not be my lieutenant governor,” Minogue said, adding that he was comfortable with the state’s succession process if the office remains vacant.

Minogue also reiterated that he would not accept a salary as governor.

His interview with Kavanaugh came 24 hours after Healey sat down for a one-on-one interview.

Taxes and affordability

Much of the conversation centered on the cost of living in Massachusetts.

Minogue called for eliminating the state’s 24-cent-per-gallon gas tax and argued that Massachusetts needs to rein in government spending.

When asked how he would persuade a Democrat-controlled Legislature to support his proposals, Minogue said he would publicly push back against lawmakers and press for greater accountability.

Minogue also criticized Healey’s energy policies and said he wants to reduce charges on residents’ utility bills. He argued that state policies have contributed to the high cost of electricity, housing, health care and child care.

Asked specifically how he would help public servants afford to live in the communities where they work, Minogue pointed to reducing taxes and energy costs as part of his approach.

Trump and working across party lines

Minogue was also pressed about his past support for Trump and whether the president’s standing in Massachusetts could hurt his campaign.

Minogue said he had been an independent for 19 years before running for governor and stressed that he had previously worked with both Democrats and Republicans.

He also outlined areas where he disagrees with Trump.

“I don’t like the tariffs. I don’t like the rhetoric. I don’t like the trade war with Canada. I don’t like the NIH cuts,” Minogue said.

Minogue said his responsibility as governor would be to work with whichever party controls Washington when it benefits Massachusetts and oppose federal policies he believes would hurt the state.

“I will serve the people, not a political party,” he said.

Immigration and ICE

On immigration, Minogue advocated for greater coordination between local, state, and federal authorities when federal immigration agents conduct enforcement operations in Massachusetts communities.

“I don’t want federal agents going in unannounced,” Minogue said.

He said immigration enforcement should prioritize people accused or convicted of violent crimes and drug dealing, while arguing that immigrants who follow the law should not be afraid to attend school or seek medical care.

Minogue was also questioned about state policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities. He argued sheriffs should be able to turn certain inmates over to federal officials without facing personal liability.

Education

On education, Minogue cited student achievement as a major concern and promoted a federal scholarship tax credit program.

He said the program could give parents resources for expenses such as tutoring, books, or private school tuition, depending on the family’s circumstances.

Minogue also said Massachusetts needs to address the high cost of living to retain teachers and other public-sector workers.

He said his administration would seek to direct more money to cities and towns, including through unrestricted general government aid, to help communities fund their schools.

Lightning round

During a series of quick questions, Minogue said he supports mandatory cellphone restrictions in schools and would have an outside firm audit every state agency.

Asked whether he would ever raise taxes, Minogue answered, “Never.”

On legalizing happy hour, Minogue stopped short of an immediate endorsement, saying his priority would instead be addressing taxes affecting restaurants.

When asked to name his favorite place in Massachusetts, Minogue picked Gloucester, citing its ocean, history, and beaches.

Minogue closed the interview by urging Massachusetts residents to vote.

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