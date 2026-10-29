2026 Mass. election: Where do I vote, what time do polls open and close?

BOSTON — Election Day is approaching in Massachusetts, and voters preparing to cast their ballots can check their polling location and Election Day hours through the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth’s resources.

For Massachusetts state elections, polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., though some communities may open as early as 5:45 a.m.

Here are answers to some of the biggest questions Massachusetts voters may have before heading to the polls:

Where do I vote in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts voters can look up their polling location using the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s My Election Info search tool.

The tool asks voters to enter their Massachusetts residential address, including their street number and name and either their city or town or ZIP code.

Find your Massachusetts polling place

What time do polls open in Massachusetts?

For state elections, state primaries, and presidential primaries, all polling locations in Massachusetts are open by 7 a.m. on Election Day.

Some cities and towns can open polling locations earlier, with polls allowed to open as early as 5:45 a.m.

Voters should check with their local election office to determine whether polls in their community open before 7 a.m.

Check Massachusetts polling hours

What time do polls close in Massachusetts?

Polls close at 8 p.m. for Massachusetts state elections, state primaries, and presidential primaries.

How can I find my Massachusetts election information?

The state’s My Election Info search allows Massachusetts residents to look up election information by entering their residential address.

The state’s search page is also available in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Khmer, and Vietnamese.

Look up your Massachusetts election information

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