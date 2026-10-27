Pappas holds lead in New Hampshire senate race as candidates make final push before Election Day

With fewer than 10 days until Election Day, New Hampshire’s closely watched U.S. Senate race is entering its final stretch, with both candidates making a last push to win over voters.

Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas and Republican U.S. Senate candidate and former U.S. Senator from New Hampshire, John Sununu are competing in what has become one of the state’s most high-profile races.

A new Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll conducted by the New Hampshire Institute of Politics shows Pappas holding an advantage over Sununu, with support from many of the state’s influential independent voters.

“Chris Pappas has a lead over Sununu,” said Neil Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics. “He’s also winning among independent voters, so that’s a critical voting mass in New Hampshire.”

Independent voters make up the largest voting bloc in the Granite State and often play a decisive role in statewide elections.

“I switched to being an independent so I could vote who I thought would be the best, regardless of whether they were Republican or Democrat,” voter Sandra McNeill said.

Levesque said Pappas has maintained a lead in polling since the spring and believes the mood of the electorate may be contributing to that advantage.

“John Sununu is doing everything right. He has localized the election, he has made it about New Hampshire, he stayed away from national issues, national interviews and things like that,” Levesque said. “But to some degree the electorate is mad at Donald Trump, and I think they are reflecting that in their votes to Chris Pappas.”

Voters supporting Sununu seem to be just as passionate though and say issues like the cost of living remain top of mind. Issues they feel weren’t any better with a democrat in the oval office.

“They were so quiet for four years when Biden had us paying over $5 a gallon for gas,” voter Ed Dodd said. “When heating oil and propane were going through the roof. Two years ago, I paid over $2,000 for the season for propane and that killed me.”

Dodd also pointed to Sununu’s record and name recognition as reasons he believes the Republican candidate still has support despite polling behind.

“He was a good senator before when he was senator for New Hampshire a few years back, and he got out of it a bit, so he doesn’t have the name recognition, but his son does,” Dodd said. “Maybe people say they’re not going to vote, may vote, or they’re not saying who they’re voting for,” he added.

Levesque noted that New Hampshire elections are often highly competitive because voters are deeply engaged in politics.

“They call politics in New Hampshire the state sport, and to some degree that’s true,” he said.

Not every voter has made up their mind. Some remain undecided as Election Day approaches and are still evaluating the candidates’ positions on issues that affect their daily lives.

“Absolutely,” undecided voter Brandon Fredericks said when asked if he was still weighing his options. “What do they do for the higher class and what do they do for the people just making ends meet?”

Political observers expect voter turnout to be strong on Election Day as supporters of both candidates head to the polls to back the person they believe best represents New Hampshire.

“I think people in new Hampshire feel very close to the elected officials they like to ask them questions and they like to ask the follow up. Unlike other states, where I think voters feel very distant from their elected officials, we feel very connected and we turn out to where they are going,” Levesque said.

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