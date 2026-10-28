9 Massachusetts ballot questions explained: What a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote means

BOSTON — Massachusetts voters will face a series of ballot questions covering everything from marijuana sales and election laws to government transparency, conservation, and housing.

Ballot question wording can be complicated, so Boston 25 News is breaking down what each proposal would do and what a “yes” or “no” vote means.

Here’s a quick guide to nine of the questions Massachusetts voters will see, with links to our full explainers.

Question 1: Expanding the Massachusetts Public Records Law

Question 1 asks voters whether most records held by the Massachusetts Legislature and governor’s office should become subject to the state’s Public Records Law. A “yes” vote would expand the law to cover most records from those branches, while a “no” vote would leave the current law unchanged.

Why it matters: Supporters say the change would increase transparency on Beacon Hill and give taxpayers more information about government decisions and spending.

Read the full Boston 25 News Question 1 explainer

Question 2: Collective Bargaining for CPCS Employees

Question 2 asks voters whether eligible employees of the Committee for Public Counsel Services, the state agency that oversees legal representation for people who cannot afford an attorney, should be allowed to organize and collectively bargain. A “yes” vote would give eligible CPCS employees collective bargaining rights over wages, benefits, and working conditions, while a “no” vote would leave the current law unchanged.

Why it matters: A “yes” vote would not automatically create a union or guarantee workers a raise. Employees would still have to organize, and CPCS would be required to seek funding from the governor to cover the cost of any negotiated contract. The potential cost to taxpayers would depend on the terms of an eventual agreement.

Read the full Boston 25 News Question 2 explainer

Question 3: Changing Massachusetts primary elections

Question 3 would eliminate separate political-party primaries for state elections and create a single, all-party primary. Democrats, Republicans, independents, and other candidates would appear on the same ballot, and the top two vote-getters would advance to the general election regardless of party. It would not apply to presidential or municipal elections.

What a “yes” means: Massachusetts would move to the new all-party, top-two system for state elections beginning in 2028. A “no” vote would keep the current primary system.

Read the full Boston 25 News Question 3 explainer

Question 4: Election Day voter registration

Question 4 asks whether eligible Massachusetts residents should be allowed to register to vote or update their voter registration address at their polling place on Election Day. Massachusetts currently requires voters to register at least 10 days before an election.

What a “yes” means: Eligible citizens could register or update their address at the polls on Election Day. A “no” vote would leave the current registration law unchanged.

Read the full Boston 25 News Question 4 explainer

Question 5: State revenue limit & rebate

Question 5 asks voters whether to change the formula that determines how much tax revenue Massachusetts can collect before returning excess money to taxpayers. A “yes” vote would change the state’s annual revenue limit, basing it on the previous year’s collections and average wage and salary growth over the previous three years, while a “no” vote would leave the current rules unchanged.

Why it matters: Supporters say the change could make taxpayer rebates more likely. Opponents warn it could reduce the money the state puts into reserves and leave less available for public services, including aid for schools, cities, and towns.

Read the full Boston 25 News Question 5 explainer

Question 6: Creating the Nature for All Fund

Question 6 would create a new fund dedicated to nature conservation in Massachusetts. The Nature for All Fund would receive a portion of state tax revenue from the sale and use of sporting goods, recreational vehicles, and golf courses. Under the proposal, 50% of that revenue would initially go into the fund, increasing to 100% beginning July 1, 2028.

What a “yes” means: The state would establish the Nature for All Fund. A “no” vote would reject its creation.

Read the full Boston 25 News Question 6 explainer

Question 7: Smaller lots for new single-family homes

Question 7, known as the “Starter Homes” question, would establish a statewide minimum lot size of 5,000 square feet for new single-family homes. Homes built under the proposal would need access to public water and sewer service and at least 50 feet of frontage.

A “yes” vote would establish a statewide minimum lot size of 5,000 square feet for qualifying new single-family homes with public water and sewer access and at least 50 feet of frontage. A “no vote” would reject the proposal, leaving minimum lot-size requirements generally determined by local communities

Why it matters: Supporters argue that reducing large minimum-lot requirements could make it easier to build starter homes. Opponents argue the measure would reduce local control over zoning and could strain municipal infrastructure, while providing no guarantee that houses built on smaller lots would be affordable.

Read the full Boston 25 News Question 7 explainer

Question 8: Recreational marijuana sales

Question 8 would make major changes to Massachusetts’ recreational marijuana laws. The proposal would repeal laws allowing the sale, regulation, and taxation of recreational marijuana and repeal laws allowing personal cultivation at home. It would still allow people 21 and older to possess up to one ounce without penalties, while possession of more than one ounce and up to two ounces would carry civil penalties only.

What a “yes” means: Massachusetts would repeal the laws allowing recreational marijuana sales. A “no” vote would leave those laws in place.

Read the full Boston 25 News Question 8 explainer

Question 9: Firearms regulation

The ballot question asks voters whether to keep or repeal a Massachusetts law that expands firearm regulation. A “yes” vote would keep the law in place, including provisions involving ghost guns, machine guns, assault-style weapons, firearm licensing, Extreme Risk Protection Orders, and restrictions on carrying firearms in certain locations. A “no” vote would repeal the law.

Why it matters: The law makes broad changes to Massachusetts gun regulations, including requiring serial numbers on most firearms, expanding who can seek an Extreme Risk Protection Order, changing licensing requirements, regulating devices such as bump stocks and Glock switches, and restricting firearms in places including government buildings, polling locations and schools, with certain exceptions.

What Massachusetts voters should know

The six proposals highlighted here tackle very different issues, but each asks voters to make a direct decision about how Massachusetts law or policy should work.

For voters trying to make sense of the ballot, the key questions are straightforward: What would change if the proposal passes, what remains the same if it fails, and how could the change affect Massachusetts residents?

Boston 25 News’ individual guides take a closer look at those questions, including arguments for and against each proposal.

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