Ambulance crashes into storage container in West Boylston

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. — Emergency crews responded overnight to an ambulance crash on the Worcester-West Boylston line.

The crash happened near 1500 Century Drive in West Boylston. Video from the scene showed an ambulance that had crashed into what appeared to be a storage container, leaving significant damage to the front end of the vehicle.

The area where the crash occurred includes narrow, winding roads lined with large businesses and office buildings.

Police and Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene. By early Monday morning, the crash scene had been cleared.

Authorities have not yet released information about how many people were inside the ambulance or whether anyone was injured.

The ambulance involved was operated by Coastal Ambulance Transportation Systems. Boston 25 News has reached out to the company for additional information and is awaiting a response.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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