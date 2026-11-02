Ambulance allegedly stolen by patient crashes into storage container in West Boylston

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. — New information released by authorities is shedding light on what led to the ambulance crash on the Worcester-West Boylston line Sunday night.

The Worcester Police Department said it received a call at about 8:07 p.m. on Sunday about a Coastal Ambulance Transportation Systems vehicle allegedly stolen by a patient from the Hospital for Behavioral Medicine at 100 Century Drive.

Investigators say the patient then drove the ambulance into neighboring West Boylston, where it ultimately crashed near 1500 Century Drive.

Video from the scene showed significant damage to the ambulance’s front end.

A stolen ambulance crashed in West Boylston A stolen ambulance crashed in West Boylston.

Police say the patient, who was driving the stolen ambulance, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital as a Priority 1 patient, indicating the most serious injury status.

Authorities said no Coastal Ambulance employees reported any injuries, and there were no reports of any other injuries connected to the incident.

Police and Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash scene, which was cleared by early Monday morning. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash and the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Coastal Ambulance Transportation Systems for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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