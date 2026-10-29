2026 Mass. election: Who’s running? A race-by-race guide to the candidates

Massachusetts voters will decide races for governor, U.S. Senate, all nine U.S. House districts and other statewide and county offices on Election Day.

Here’s a race-by-race look at the candidates who are appearing on the 2026 ballot:

Massachusetts governor

Who is running for Massachusetts governor in 2026?

Democratic Gov. Maura Healey is seeking reelection against Republican businessman Michael Minogue.

Candidates

Maura Healey , Democrat

, Democrat Michael Minogue , Republican

, Republican Andrea James , Independent

, Independent Joe Tache, Socialism and Liberation

Why this race matters: The race will determine who leads Massachusetts for the next gubernatorial term.

Massachusetts U.S. Senate

Who is running for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts?

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey faces Republican John Deaton in the Massachusetts U.S. Senate race.

Candidates

Ed Markey , Democrat

, Democrat John Deaton , Republican

, Republican Shiva Ayyadurai, Independent

What is at stake? The winner will represent Massachusetts in the U.S. Senate.

Massachusetts Secretary of State

Who is running for Massachusetts secretary of state?

Candidates

William Galvin , Democrat

, Democrat Anne Brensley, Republican

Massachusetts Attorney General

Who is running for Massachusetts attorney general?

Candidates

Andrea Campbell , Democratic

, Democratic Michael Walsh, Republican

Massachusetts Treasurer

Who is running for Massachusetts treasurer?

Deborah B. Goldberg , Democratic

, Democratic Elizabeth Dionne, Republican

Massachusetts Auditor

Who is running for Massachusetts auditor?

Diana DiZoglio , Democratic

, Democratic Al Ozonoff, Libertarian

Massachusetts U.S. House

All nine Massachusetts U.S. House seats are on the ballot.

Races are contested in the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 8th, and 9th districts, while James McGovern, Katherine Clark, and Ayanna Pressley are listed without Republican opponents.

Massachusetts 1st Congressional District

Who is running in Massachusetts’ 1st Congressional District?

Candidates

Richard Neal , Democratic

, Democratic Nadia Milleron, Independent

Massachusetts 2nd Congressional District

Who is running in Massachusetts’ 2nd Congressional District?

Candidate

James McGovern, Democratic

Massachusetts 3rd Congressional District

Who is running in Massachusetts’ 3rd Congressional District?

Candidates

Lori Trahan , Democratic

, Democratic Gary Grossi , Republican

, Republican Dennis Conlon, Unenrolled

Massachusetts 4th Congressional District

Who is running in Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District?

Candidates

Jake Auchincloss , Democratic

, Democratic Tom Stalcup, Republican

Massachusetts 5th Congressional District

Who is running in Massachusetts’ 5th Congressional District?

Candidate

Katherine Clark, Democratic

Massachusetts 6th Congressional District

Who is running in Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District?

Candidates

Dan Koh , Democratic

, Democratic Micah Jones, Republican

Why is the Massachusetts 6th District race important?

This is an open-seat election to replace Seth Moulton, with no congressional incumbent running.

Massachusetts 7th Congressional District

Who is running in Massachusetts’ 7th Congressional District?

Candidate

Ayanna Pressley, Democratic

Massachusetts 8th Congressional District

Who is running in Massachusetts’ 8th Congressional District?

Candidates

Stephen Lynch , Democratic

, Democratic Robert Burke , Republican

, Republican Rasheed Walters, Independent

Massachusetts 9th Congressional District

Who is running in Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District?

Candidates

William Keating , Democratic

, Democratic Tyler MacAllister, Republican

Norfolk County District Attorney

Who is running for Norfolk County district attorney?

Candidates

Djuna Perkins , Democrat

, Democrat Joe Pagliarulo, Independent

Why does the Norfolk County DA race matter?

The election will produce Norfolk County’s first new district attorney since Michael Morrissey took office in 2010.

To see all of the other local races, click here.

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