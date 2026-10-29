2026 Mass. election: Who’s running? A race-by-race guide to the candidates

Massachusetts voters will decide races for governor, U.S. Senate, all nine U.S. House districts and other statewide and county offices on Election Day.
Here’s a race-by-race look at the candidates who are appearing on the 2026 ballot:
Massachusetts governor
Who is running for Massachusetts governor in 2026?
Democratic Gov. Maura Healey is seeking reelection against Republican businessman Michael Minogue.
Candidates
- Maura Healey, Democrat
- Michael Minogue, Republican
- Andrea James, Independent
- Joe Tache, Socialism and Liberation
Why this race matters: The race will determine who leads Massachusetts for the next gubernatorial term.
Massachusetts U.S. Senate
Who is running for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts?
Democratic Sen. Ed Markey faces Republican John Deaton in the Massachusetts U.S. Senate race.
Candidates
- Ed Markey, Democrat
- John Deaton, Republican
- Shiva Ayyadurai, Independent
What is at stake? The winner will represent Massachusetts in the U.S. Senate.
Massachusetts Secretary of State
Who is running for Massachusetts secretary of state?
Candidates
- William Galvin, Democrat
- Anne Brensley, Republican
Massachusetts Attorney General
Who is running for Massachusetts attorney general?
Candidates
- Andrea Campbell, Democratic
- Michael Walsh, Republican
Massachusetts Treasurer
Who is running for Massachusetts treasurer?
- Deborah B. Goldberg, Democratic
- Elizabeth Dionne, Republican
Massachusetts Auditor
Who is running for Massachusetts auditor?
- Diana DiZoglio, Democratic
- Al Ozonoff, Libertarian
Massachusetts U.S. House
All nine Massachusetts U.S. House seats are on the ballot.
Races are contested in the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 8th, and 9th districts, while James McGovern, Katherine Clark, and Ayanna Pressley are listed without Republican opponents.
Massachusetts 1st Congressional District
Who is running in Massachusetts’ 1st Congressional District?
Candidates
- Richard Neal, Democratic
- Nadia Milleron, Independent
Massachusetts 2nd Congressional District
Who is running in Massachusetts’ 2nd Congressional District?
Candidate
- James McGovern, Democratic
Massachusetts 3rd Congressional District
Who is running in Massachusetts’ 3rd Congressional District?
Candidates
- Lori Trahan, Democratic
- Gary Grossi, Republican
- Dennis Conlon, Unenrolled
Massachusetts 4th Congressional District
Who is running in Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District?
Candidates
- Jake Auchincloss, Democratic
- Tom Stalcup, Republican
Massachusetts 5th Congressional District
Who is running in Massachusetts’ 5th Congressional District?
Candidate
- Katherine Clark, Democratic
Massachusetts 6th Congressional District
Who is running in Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District?
Candidates
- Dan Koh, Democratic
- Micah Jones, Republican
Why is the Massachusetts 6th District race important?
This is an open-seat election to replace Seth Moulton, with no congressional incumbent running.
Massachusetts 7th Congressional District
Who is running in Massachusetts’ 7th Congressional District?
Candidate
- Ayanna Pressley, Democratic
Massachusetts 8th Congressional District
Who is running in Massachusetts’ 8th Congressional District?
Candidates
- Stephen Lynch, Democratic
- Robert Burke, Republican
- Rasheed Walters, Independent
Massachusetts 9th Congressional District
Who is running in Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District?
Candidates
- William Keating, Democratic
- Tyler MacAllister, Republican
Norfolk County District Attorney
Who is running for Norfolk County district attorney?
Candidates
- Djuna Perkins, Democrat
- Joe Pagliarulo, Independent
Why does the Norfolk County DA race matter?
The election will produce Norfolk County’s first new district attorney since Michael Morrissey took office in 2010.
To see all of the other local races, click here.
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