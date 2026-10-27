Coffee with Candidates: John Deaton

Coffee with Candidates is back as we sit down with the candidates for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts.

John Deaton is running his second statewide campaign in a bid for U.S. senator. He’s running as a Republican, challenging the incumbent, Senator Ed Markey, but told Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh he’s not beholden to any political party. He says he never voted for President Donald Trump. He says he’s enjoying this second race better than the first when we challenged Senator Elizabeth Warren because he’s being truer to himself.

The former marine and cryptocurrency attorney recently sat down with Kerry at Victor’s 50s Diner in Hudson.

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