Gas prices, housing, ICE: Gov. Healey answers Mass. voters’ biggest questions ahead of Election Day

DEDHAM, Mass. — With two weeks until Election Day, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey sat down with Boston 25 News for a live, wide-ranging interview on Tuesday night to answer questions about some of the biggest issues facing voters across the Commonwealth.

Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh questioned Healey about affordability, housing, energy costs, immigration enforcement, education, the MBTA, government transparency, and other issues as the governor seeks a second term.

The interview also included questions submitted by Boston 25 viewers.

Mike Minogue, the Republican nominee for governor, will join Kavanaugh on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

Healey vows to keep pushing for gas tax suspension

The interview began with a proposal that suffered a setback on Beacon Hill.

Healey said she disagrees with lawmakers’ decision to advance a spending bill without her proposed two-month suspension of the state’s 24-cent-per-gallon gas tax.

“I think it’s the wrong decision and I am going to continue to push the legislature to do this,” Healey said.

Healey argued her administration has the funding to cover the proposal without affecting transportation or infrastructure spending and said the plan was drafted to ensure savings reached drivers.

Republican challenger Mike Minogue has characterized the proposal as a political stunt.

Healey also pointed to other efforts she said aim to lower household costs, including relief for heating oil expenses and efforts to reduce utility bills.

On energy policy, Healey said Massachusetts needs a diverse mix of energy sources, including natural gas, geothermal, wind, solar and hydropower.

Housing and the cost of living

Affordability was a major focus of viewer questions.

One viewer, Brandon from Plymouth, asked how Healey planned to make Massachusetts affordable enough for his children to remain in the state as adults.

Healey pointed to tax cuts, housing construction, and programs to help first-time homebuyers.

The governor said Massachusetts faced a shortage of about 220,000 homes when she took office and said roughly 100,000 homes are now underway.

She also highlighted changes to accessory dwelling units, permitting, and housing tax credits, along with a program offering $25,000 toward a first-home purchase.

Healey also cited free community college and free breakfast and lunch in schools as examples of steps she says can help families manage costs.

Healey backs legislative audit, Question 1

Viewers also raised government accountability as a major topic.

Asked why she hadn’t taken stronger action to implement the voter-approved audit of the Massachusetts Legislature, Healey said she voted for the measure and continues to support it.

“I believe in audits because audits actually show us where there are problems, deficiencies, things that need to be fixed,” Healey said.

Healey was also asked about Ballot Question 1, which would subject the Legislature and the governor’s office to the same public records requirements described in the ballot initiative.

Healey said she supports Question 1 and plans to vote yes. Asked whether she would veto legislation aimed at mitigating the measure’s language, Healey answered, “Yes.”

Immigration and ICE

Healey also faced questions about immigration enforcement and the Protect Act, including whether local law enforcement should ever cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

The governor, who served eight years as Massachusetts attorney general, said she supports deportation for people who commit serious crimes and are in the country illegally.

But Healey sharply criticized ICE’s current operations and defended restrictions designed to keep immigration enforcement out of schools, hospitals, and child care facilities.

Healey said those restrictions do not prevent state and local law enforcement from working with federal agencies on criminal investigations.

She pointed to a recent operation involving Massachusetts State Police and federal authorities that she said resulted in the seizure of fentanyl and cocaine.

Education and cellphones in schools

Healey said she supports restrictions on cellphone use in Massachusetts schools, arguing that devices and social media increasingly distract students.

The governor also addressed concerns about student performance after Kavanaugh pointed to the latest MCAS results.

Healey defended Massachusetts schools while acknowledging more work is needed. She highlighted investments in literacy, high-dosage tutoring, vocational education, and programs that let high school students earn college credit.

Healey also said financial literacy should be part of the education students receive before graduating from high school.

Data centers

Asked how Massachusetts should balance the growth of artificial intelligence and data centers against concerns about electricity rates, water consumption and environmental impacts, Healey said local communities should have the final say.

“No data center if your community says no,” Healey said.

If communities approve such projects, Healey said data centers should produce and pay for their own clean energy and should not harm local water supplies or the environment.

Utility bills and the MBTA

Healey was also pressed on Massachusetts residents facing some of the nation’s highest electric bills.

The governor blamed utilities for rising costs, saying she has opposed rate increases and wants closer scrutiny of delivery charges.

Healey said increasing the state’s energy supply remains central to her cost-reduction strategy.

On public transportation, Healey said MBTA service has improved significantly since she took office but acknowledged the work is not finished.

She pointed to the elimination of 220 slow zones, increased reliability and frequency, the new commuter rail service to Fall River and New Bedford, and efforts involving East-West Rail and ferry service.

Massachusetts State Police

Kavanaugh also asked Healey whether the culture at Massachusetts State Police has changed following several scandals.

Healey said additional reforms are still needed but pointed to her decision to bring in a State Police colonel from outside the agency.

She said reforms have also been made at the State Police training academy.

The interview concluded with Healey emphasizing that she believes her administration has made progress while acknowledging more work remains if voters give her a second term.

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