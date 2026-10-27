Coffee with Candidates: Joe Tache

DORCHESTER, Mass. — Coffee with Candidates is back as we sit down with the candidates for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts.

Joe Tache is a 31-year-old community organizer and activist running as a social candidate for U.S. Senate, challenging incumbent Sen. Ed Markey. This is Tache’s first run for any political office. He told Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh that he believes both democrats and republicans have let too many Americans down, creating an opening for the socialist party. They recently sat down at Comfort Kitchen in Dorchester.

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