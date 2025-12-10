One of last people to see Ana Walshe alive gives emotional testimony in husband’s murder trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — Jurors in the Brian Walshe murder trial heard from a key witness on Wednesday— a close friend of Ana Walshe who may have been the last person to see her alive.

Gem Mutlu told jurors in Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court that he attended the Walshe family’s New Year’s Eve party at their Cohasset home and left around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

Mutlu described the atmosphere as festive and said Ana appeared happy to see him. During the party, Ana was texting friends — including her boyfriend, Will Fastow — and even took a selfie with Mutlu, saying, “Let’s send this to Will.”

Mutlu told jurors that two days before the party, he spoke with Ana by phone and sensed tension in her marriage. At the time, Ana was working in Washington, D.C., while Brian remained in Massachusetts with their children as he dealt with a federal art fraud conviction.

“It was taking a toll on her,” Mutlu said when asked about Ana’s frequent travel.

The defense maintains that Ana died of unexpected natural causes on New Year’s Day and insists the couple’s marriage was strong. Prosecutors, however, highlighted inconsistencies, including Mutlu’s impression of marital problems — comments that were repeatedly stricken from the record.

Jurors also saw a champagne bottle signed by Ana with the message: “Let’s make 2023 the best one yet.” Mutlu called the situation “complex,” saying, “I cannot know what was going on in their hearts and minds.”

In addition to Mutlu’s testimony, prosecutors presented new surveillance video showing Brian Walshe buying cleaning supplies in the days after Ana vanished, as well as footage of him at a Brockton dumpster.

Walshe is charged with first-degree murder, but his defense claims Ana died of natural causes, and that he panicked upon finding her dead in their bed. The prosecution alleges that Walshe murdered his wife and dismembered her before dumping her body parts in dumpsters and cleaning up the house.

Since the start of the trial on Dec. 1, prosecutors have been presenting a slew of incriminating evidence to the jury.

DNA discoveries

Jurors have already been presented with significant evidence, including confirmation that blood found on several items recovered from a North Shore dumpster matched Ana Walshe’s DNA.

Those items include slippers, a towel, a rug, the head of a hatchet, and a hacksaw.

Under cross-examination, the defense argued that DNA evidence does not reveal how or when it was deposited, with the witness confirming that DNA cannot tell us how or when it was deposited on an item.

Surveillance footage

On Tuesday, the jury also viewed surveillance footage showing Walshe shopping the day after Ana disappeared.

The video shows him buying rolled carpets and candles at a HomeGoods store in Norwell.

According to a company security official, Walshe paid for those items using two TJX value cards belonging to Ana—cards she had received for merchandise returns in Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Prosecutors on Monday played a video recorded on Jan. 1, 2023, about 15 hours after Ana disappeared, showing Walshe outside a Swampscott liquor store throwing away a trash bag.

Minutes later, Walshe was seen at a Lowe’s in Danvers, wearing a black face mask and blue gloves, spending more than $460 on cleaning supplies and tools.

Three days later, he was recorded at a Lowe’s in Weymouth with a child, possibly his son, buying a trash can.

Blood evidence in the home, on tools

Investigators discovered blood in the basement, on the basement stairs, and on a support beam. Jurors also saw a knife recovered from a kitchen cabinet above the refrigerator, which Massachusetts State Police say had blood on it.

The jury was also shown blood-stained tools, including a hacksaw, hammer, hatchet, and hedge pruners, which prosecutors say were found in dumpsters near Walshe’s Cohasset apartment complex. Walshe has been accused of using those items to dismember Ana’s body.

Medical examiner testimony

A state medical examiner testified that without Ana’s body, he cannot determine the cause or manner of death.

The defense claims Ana died of sudden unexpected death and that panicked.

Prosecutors allege Walshe murdered Ana, dismembered her, and disposed of her remains in dumpsters.

Affair and digital evidence

Jurors also learned last week that Ana was having an affair. They reviewed emails and messages exchanged between Ana and William Fastow, a D.C. realtor, including communications on New Year’s Eve, hours before Ana disappeared.

A state police trooper testified that Ana’s last message to Fastow was sent at midnight on New Year’s, and said he found no evidence that Walshe was aware of those messages.

“You did not see any communication between Ana Walshe and William Fastow?”“Not that I recall,” the trooper testified.

Grisly internet searches

Jurors last week heard about troubling internet searches made on a device owned by the Walshe family, which were discovered by police after Ana Walshe went missing.

The searches, made between New Year’s Day and January 4th, included queries such as "how to dispose of a body," “how to get blood out of hardwood floors,” and “best tool to dismember.”

