Two girls, ages 2 and 8, killed in head-on crash in northern New England town

WOODBURY, Vt. — An investigation is underway after two young girls were killed in a head-on crash in a town in northern New England on Saturday morning, officials said.

The deadly crash happened on Vermont Route 14 near Hattie Bell Road in Woodbury around 9:30 a.m., according to Vermont State Police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 38-year-old man was traveling south in a Toyota Corolla when he failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a 60-year-old man driving a Ford F-250, state police said.

A 2-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl riding in the Carolla were pronounced dead at the scene. The Carolla driver and a passenger in the F-250 were hospitalized with serious injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear if charges would be filed in connection with the crash.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Alexis Marciniak at 802-229-9191.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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