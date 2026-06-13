WEST DENNIS, Mass. — A person was shot and killed overnight at a West Dennis restaurant, according to authorities.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney confirmed that the shooting happened around midnight at Moonfish Cafe on Main Street.

One dead after shooting at West Dennis restaurant

A male suspect is in custody at this time and is expected to appear in Orleans District Court on Monday.

The matter is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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