Mass. State Lottery winner: $15M prize won on scratch ticket purchased in small town

QUINCY, Mass. — A Quincy-based trust is celebrating after a huge lottery prize was won on a ticket sold in a small Massachusetts town.

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced that Fortunate Sun Trust has claimed a $15 million grand prize from the “Diamond Deluxe” instant ticket game.

The trust, represented by trustee David Spillane, chose to receive the winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $9,750,000 before taxes.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Millis Mart, located at 915 Main St. in Millis. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to lottery officials.

State Lottery officials say one $15 million grand prize remains unclaimed in the “Diamond Deluxe” game.

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