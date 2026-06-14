Scotland marks 28-year World Cup absence with 1-0 victory over Haiti at Boston Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP/Boston 25) — John McGinn deflected a shot off an opposing defender and past goalkeeper Johny Placide in the 28th minute, and Scotland defeated Haiti 1-0 in Group C of the World Cup on Saturday at Boston Stadium in Foxborough.

The Scots, making their first appearance in the tournament since 1998, earned their first World Cup victory since 1990, when they beat Sweden 2-1.

Group favorites Brazil and Morocco played to a 1-1 draw earlier in the day, putting Scotland at the top of the group standings.

SCOTLAND FINDS ITS FIRST GOAL OF THE 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



John McGinn gets into the scoresheet! pic.twitter.com/mgbTBAQs61 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2026

Haiti, whose only other World Cup appearance was in West Germany in 1974, is still in search of its first World Cup point.

McGinn’s goal came off a rebound from Che Adams’ miss in the box that bounced off Placide and into open space. McGinn’s shot ricocheted off a defender from 13 yards out.

Scotland’s Tartan Army supporters were out in mass, creating a wave of red inside a full Gillette Stadium, located about 30 miles outside Boston.

Scotland came close to a goal in the 17th minute when captain Scott McTominay got loose and fired a shot that clipped the top of the post.

0 of 53 Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: John McGinn (2nd L) #7 of Scotland celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: John McGinn #7 of Scotland celebrates with fans after the team's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Angus Gunn #1 and Andy Robertson #3 of Scotland celebrate the team's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: John McGinn #7 of Scotland scores his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scott McTominay #4 of Scotland goes past Danley Jean Jacques #17 of Haiti during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Findlay Curtis #25 of Scotland celebrates the team's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Markhus Lacroix #13 (L) and Danley Jean Jacques #17 of Haiti applaud fans after the team's 0-1 defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Jack Hendry #13 of Scotland applauds fans after the team's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Che Adams #10 of Scotland and Ricardo Ade #4 of Haiti compete for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: John McGinn #7 of Scotland celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates Lewis Ferguson #19 and Aaron Hickey #2 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Players of Haiti applaud fans after the team's 0-1 defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Louicius Deedson #11 of Haiti controls the ball against John McGinn #7 of Scotland during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Fans of Scotland celebrates the team's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Fans of Scotland celebrates the team's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: (L-R) Angus Gunn #1, Andy Robertson #3 and Nathan Patterson #22 of Scotland celebrate the team's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: A young Scotland fan shows support during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Ruben Providence #15 of Haiti takes a corner kick during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: The big screen displays the number of attendance of full house 64,146 spectators during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Players and match officials line up before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Ben Gannon-Doak #17 of Scotland controls the ball against Martin Experience #8 of Haiti during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scott McTominay #4 of Scotland heads the ball to the goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scott McTominay #4 of Scotland heads the ball to the goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Players of Haiti pose for a team photograph before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Players of Scotland pose for a team photograph before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: General view during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scotland fans cheer in the stands before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Players and match officials line up before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti Scotland-Haiti Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scotland fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Haiti fans arrives before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scotland fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Haiti fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scotland fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scotland fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: General view outside Boston Stadium as fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scotland fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Haiti fans arrives before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scotland fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scotland fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Haiti fans arrives before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

Haiti had its best opportunities in the second half. In the 74th minute, Ruben Providence sent a cross in to Wilson Isidor, but the forward came up empty on his attempt to direct the ball in.

Then in the 84th, Frantzdy Pierrot’s header went wide of the left side.

Frantzdy was so close to tying it twice for #Haiti — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) June 14, 2026

Scotland stays in town to play Morocco at Gillette Stadium on Friday. Haiti will next face Brazil on Friday in Philadelphia.

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