Brian Walshe murder trial: Texts between Ana Walshe, man she had affair with discussed in court

DEDHAM, Mass. — Prosecutors in the Brian Walshe murder trial introduced 43 pages of text messages between his wife, Ana Walshe, and her alleged lover into evidence on Thursday.

William Fastow spent the morning on the stand detailing his relationship with Ana, as well as their plans for the future.

Fastow testified that he and Ana were in an intimate relationship and had plans to celebrate New Year’s on January 4, 2023, discussing one-, three-, five-, and ten-year goals — including merging their families.

“We’d had a number of conversations about what a life together might look like,” Fastow said.

Instead, Fastow said Brian Walshe called him twice that day, saying Ana was missing and asking if he had heard from her.

Ana Walshe text messages testimony

Fastow told jurors he sold Ana the townhouse she lived in in Washington, D.C., and that they frequently went to dinners, bars, and social events together. Their relationship grew closer, and they began communicating daily, eventually spending holidays together.

He said Ana wanted Brian to hear about the affair directly from her, but she never indicated that she believed Brian knew about their relationship. Fastow recalled one unsettling moment when Brian called him while he and Ana were at dinner. Later, Brian claimed one of their children had accidentally used his phone to make the call.

“Ana felt it was really important that when Brian was to find out about the relationship, that he would hear it from her,” Fastow said. “She had expressed great concern. I think she felt it would be a strike against her integrity if he found out a different way.”

Fastow also testified that Ana’s biggest stressor in her marriage was Brian’s unresolved criminal case and mentioned a heated argument between the couple over credit card purchases and sports memorabilia.

Ana Walshe text messages testimony

Fastow also recalled the last message he received from Ana Walshe.

“I received a text message from Ana. It was a Happy New Year’s message right around the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve, East Coast Time,” Fastow said. “The following day, I had sent her a photo of me showing one of my children how to ski. I had sent her, I think, a waving hand emoji. I think I sent a question mark query and then a couple of other texts over the next day or two that were not responded to.”

The judge ruled the texts would be admitted into evidence, though some portions may be redacted.

She also announced sentencing on two charges Brian Walshe has already pleaded guilty to — disposing of Ana’s body and lying to police — will be postponed until after the jury reaches a verdict on the murder charge.

Ana was last seen alive on New Year’s Eve in 2022.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group