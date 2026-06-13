Watch: Boston police officer goes viral after showing off soccer skills at World Cup Fan Fest

BOSTON — A Boston Police Department officer has gone viral after he showed off his impressive soccer ball handling skills on the first day of FIFA Fan Fest at City Hall Plaza on Friday night.

A video shared by the department shows Sergeant Connor Hardy juggling the ball as a crowd cheers loudly.

“Community policing looks a bit different when the FIFA World Cup is in town,” the department wrote in the post.

Community policing looks a bit different when the @FIFAWorldCup is in town! Our officers celebrated alongside fans, both international and local, during Day 1 of @FWC26Boston Fan Fest on City Hall Plaza! pic.twitter.com/KmxHAwAoHx — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 13, 2026

The video has since been shared thousands of times.

Boston’s FIFA Fan Fest officially opened Friday, giving fans a central place to watch World Cup matches, enjoy live entertainment, and take part in interactive experiences.

The event features large viewing screens, food vendors, and activities for all ages, with organizers urging visitors to plan ahead for crowds, transportation, and security measures.

The Fan Fest is expected to be a major hub for World Cup excitement throughout the tournament.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group